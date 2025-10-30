Lions Club of Charlestown Announces Coat, Eyeglass, and Hearing Aid Drive

The Lions Club of Charlestown is proud to announce our latest community service initiative: a collection drive for coats, eyeglasses, and hearing aids to support those in need.

We are accepting donations of gently used or new coats to help keep families warm this coming winter. In addition, we are collecting eyeglasses, prescription, or reading glasses, with a preference for those that come with hard cases, as the Lions Club uses these cases to create care packages. Used hearing aids are also being accepted, as they can be refurbished and fitted for individuals in the community who need assistance with hearing.

To make donating easy and convenient, drop-off boxes will be available at St. Francis Church, 303 Bunker Hill Street, and St. Mary’s Church, 55 Warren Street, Charlestown, MA 02129, during scheduled Masses, and at The Cooperative Bank, 201 Main Street, Charlestown, MA 02129, during regular business hours. The collection period will remain open through January 5, 2026.

We encourage everyone in the community to take a moment to look through their closets and drawers and consider contributing to this worthy cause. Your donations will make a meaningful difference to individuals and families in our area who struggle to acquire these essential items.

Thank you for your generosity and community spirit.

For more information, please contact Peggy at the Lions Club of Charlestown (617) 470-2240.