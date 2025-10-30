Congratulations, 14U Townie Cheerleaders

14U Townie Cheerleading Team:. Cheerleaders top row from left:

Rylan O, Teagan D, Skylar M, Huasmely V, Tealyn D, Yuyu C,

Prisneilys M. Bottom row from left: Leilani O, Flannery R, Aubreyana

S, Eva A, Olivia F, Jazmyne G, Anna C.

The Charlestown Youth Football and Cheer League (CYFCL) is thrilled to share that the 14U Townie Cheerleaders took home the first place trophy from the NECYFC Locals cheer competition in Wakefield on Saturday October 18. Hopefully you caught their rolling rally throughout Charlestown that night! They moved on to take home second place at the States competition at UMass Lowell this past Saturday. The girls are set to compete in Regionals on Saturday November 8 at Mohegan Sun.

The CYFCL would like to recognize the hard work and amazing collaboration this season of the girls and their dedicated coaches and volunteers. We could not be more proud of these amazing accomplishments. President Kelleigh; Head coaches Shauna and Kristen; Assistant coaches Alyssa and Vyctoria; Junior coach Analyse. On behalf of the Townie parents – thank you for all that you do!

Good luck to the 14U team at Regionals, Go Townies! Follow the CYFCL on Facebook (Charlestown Youth Football & Cheering League) and Instagram (ctownfootballandcheer). To learn more details about the football and cheer programing contact Kelliegh: [email protected].