Charlestown’s 40th Annual Monument Square Halloween Trick-or-Treat – Tonight

Charlestown’s beloved Monument Square Halloween Trick-or-Treat marks its 40th year on Friday, October 31, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Monument steps atop Monument Avenue.

The founders of the original celebration will return this year to commemorate the milestone event they began four decades ago—creating a cherished, community-wide Halloween tradition that’s safe, fun, and memorable for all ages.

This year’s theme, “Bunker Hill 250th – American Revolution,” honors Charlestown’s historic role, the first battlefield of the American Revolution, while keeping the spirit of Halloween alive.

Participants are also invited to bring donations of canned goods, cereal, or other non-perishable items to benefit Harvest on Vine, Charlestown’s food pantry. The need to address food insecurity remains significant, and every contribution helps. Pictured is a scene from a previous Halloween at Mounmont Square.