Caring Partners’ Coats for Kids & Families Seeks Warm Winter Coat Donations

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

As the price of everyday items like groceries and gasoline continues to rise, government SNAP benefits are on hold, and temperatures start to drop, families struggling with expenses may find that a warm winter coat is a necessity that isn’t in the budget. This year, thousands of children and adults may otherwise not have access to warm winter coats. As New England’s largest coat drive for more than 30 years, Caring Partners’ Coats for Kids & Families collects gently used coats of all sizes and for all ages from October 14, 2025 through January 10, 2026.

One Charlestown school has already signed up to participate, and many more are needed to join them: Good Shepherd Elementary School located at 20 Winthrop Street is the first school collection partner; all schools, organizations, and businesses are invited to start their own collection.

After collection, all coats are professionally cleaned by Anton’s and given to local nonprofits, social service agencies, and schools for distribution. Due to the economic downturn, 50,000 warm coats are needed to help adults and children who may not be able to afford a winter coat this year.

School groups, corporations, communities, neighborhoods, and kind individuals are also welcome to donate coats for children and adults at any Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture, and Rockland Trust location now through January 10, 2026.

Sponsored by Anton’s Cleaners, Jordan’s Furniture, and Rockland Trust Coats for Kids & Families has collected, cleaned, and distributed 1,275,912 free coats at more than 70 collection locations and events since the program began in 1995.

Coats for Kids & Families accepts warm winter coats that are new or gently used, good quality, and all sizes (especially XL and infant/pre-K sizes). The drive does not accept coats with rips, tears, broken zippers, or permanent stains, nor does the drive accept sweatshirts, vests and spring coats, boots, scarves, or gloves.

“Our company is very proud to give back to the community through our Caring Partners charity. For more than three decades, we have been steadfast and focused on one simple but important mission: anyone who needs a coat will have one,” said Arthur Anton Jr., COO of Anton’s Cleaners and founder of the program. “Companies, schools, nonprofits, and clubs work hard every year to help us collect, clean, and distribute 50,000 winter coats to anyone who needs one.”

According to Eliot Tatelman from Jordan’s Furniture, “Jordan’s is happy to continue our support of Coats for Kids & Families by collecting coats and ensuring that anyone who needs a warm, winter coat will have one. Additionally, by donating funds for the popular School Rewards Program, Jordan’s Furniture provides an extra incentive for schools while teaching students the importance of supporting area families in their community. We are proud to, again, be a part of this wonderful program.”

“With our long-standing tradition of community support, we are pleased to be a corporate partner for Coats for Kids & Families and help broaden their reach by increasing the number of collection sites. As the need increases, Rockland Trust supports the project’s mission to collect, clean, and distribute warm winter coats to those in need,” said Peg McCarthy, Chief Retail Banking Officer, Rockland Trust. “Our generous customers and heart-centered communities are looking forward to collecting more coats than ever before to help even more kids and families.”

School groups are encouraged to collect coats, and they are critical to the program’s success. Each year, more than 200 dedicated school groups are responsible for half of all coat collections. Local public, parochial, and independent schools experience the rewards of community service and get incentivized through the School Rewards Program™, offering six generous prizes to top-placing schools who collect the most coats – leveling the playing field so everyone has a chance to win. Public, parochial, and independent schools may participate. Any school that wins a prize for three consecutive years will have one year of ineligibility. See the website for the registration form and details: antons.com/cfk.

All donated coats are cleaned free of charge by Anton’s and distributed (never sold) through distribution partners made up of major local nonprofit and social service agencies.

Past partners include Massachusetts Community Action Programs, Salvation Army, Middlesex Human Service Agency, Women’s Lunch Place, BU Medical Center Outreach Van Project, Wish Project, Community Giving Tree, Mental Health Association of Greater Lowell, Strafford County Community Action, Catholic Charities, and more.

For more information, contact Stephanie Littlefield, Anton’s Cleaners Community Relations, at 978-851-3721 x15 or [email protected]. To register your school or company online to participate or donate, or for more information, visit http://antons.com/cfk.