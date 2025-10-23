NEMPAC Returns with a Festive, Fall Opera on the Prado

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Soprano Nareě Kim

at NEMPAC Opera on the Prado.

Opera on the Prado

returned to Paul Revere Mall

October 18–19, with free outdoor

performances by professional vocalists

and live piano accompaniment.

Baritone Dylan Evans at

NEMPAC Opera on the Prado.

This past weekend, the North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) proudly welcomed back Opera on the Prado, a beloved community tradition featuring two days of free, live opera performances on the historic Paul Revere Mall.

Held on Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19 from 1 PM to 3 PM, the event showcased professional vocal talent in an open-air setting, inviting audiences of all ages to enjoy world-class music in the heart of the North End. Under the leadership of NEMPAC’s new Artistic Director, Hannah Shanefield, this year’s Opera on the Prado was part of the organization’s broader Performing Arts Center programming and a celebration of accessible, high-quality performing arts.

Opera on the Prado reflects NEMPAC’s core mission: to provide affordable and accessible performing arts opportunities to the community. These concerts were entirely free and open to the public—no tickets or registration required.

Saturday’s program (October 18) embraced the festive spirit of Oktoberfest with an all-German repertoire, including spooky lieder, Viennese waltzes, and familiar Mozart arias. Baritone Dylan Evans and soprano Naré Kim delivered stunning performances, accompanied by pianist Jacob LyteHaven.

Sunday’s program (October 19) explored the theme Sounds of the City, with selections inspired by urban life and love. Highlights included works from La Bohème, West Side Story, and Street Scene. Tenor Michael González and soprano Larisa Bainton serenaded the crowd, accompanied by pianist Julian Gau.

Audiences filled the Paul Revere Mall at NEMPAC’s bistro tables, showing strong support for NEMPAC’s ongoing commitment to bringing the arts into public spaces.North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) is a 501(c)(3) community music school and performing arts center empowering greater-Boston artists of all ages and abilities. Fueled by the belief that the arts are an expression of our shared humanity, NEMPAC’s mission is to enrich lives through exceptional, accessible music education and performing arts programs that are as vibrant, inclusive, and diverse as our local communities.

