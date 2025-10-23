Historic Phipps Street Burying Ground to Host Special Event on October 25

On Saturday, October 25, the Charlestown Historical Society will present a unique program at the Phipps Street Burying Ground located on Phipps Street and Rutherford Avenue, Charlestown, beginning at 1 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite (search “Charlestown Historical Society Phipps event”) and are limited, so attendees are encouraged to reserve early.

Why this site matters:

Established in 1630, Phipps Street Burying Ground is one of Boston’s oldest historic cemeteries and is among the earliest-settled burying grounds in the region. The site is especially significant because it retains its original plot layout, rather than being reorganized in the 19th century as many other early New England cemeteries were. The stone-carving work present here — including the distinctive “Charlestown Carver” gravestones — makes the ground a rare tangible connection to colonial artisanship and social history.

Event highlights

• A guided tour of the burying ground’s historic features, including 17th- and 18th-century gravestones and family plots.

• A conversation with local historian Bill Durrett exploring how the cemetery reflects the broad sweep of Charlestown’s past.

• Remarks by Dr. Timothy Reardon, Board Member of the Charlestown Historical Society, who will reflect on the legacy of early Charlestown families and the enduring relevance of this resting place.

“This burying ground is a living archive of Charlestown’s first citizens, their hopes, and their contributions — a place where history literally rests beneath our feet,” says Dr. Reardon.

The Charlestown Historical Society is dedicated to preserving and interpreting the rich history of Charlestown, Massachusetts through programming, events, and community engagement.