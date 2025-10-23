Coletta Zapata Calls for a Hearing on Boston’s 2030 Climate Action Plan

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata (District 1) introduced a hearing order to discuss the City of Boston’s newly released 2030 Climate Action Plan, a roadmap that will guide implementation over the next five years. The plan aims to strengthen Boston’s climate efforts by closing gaps between existing strategies, aligning timelines, and providing clearer guidance on implementation and coordination across sectors. It also establishes measurable benchmarks and tracking tools to monitor progress.

“Boston faces significant risks from climate change including sea level rise, coastal flooding, and storm surges. We are at the forefront of championing shore-to-shore resilience and leading comprehensive, justice-centered climate action to confront the growing impacts of climate change and address long-standing environmental inequities,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “I’m grateful the administration has released the 2030 Climate Action Plan and look forward to working collaboratively to advance the work ahead.”

Earlier this year, as Chair of the Committee on Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks, Councilor Coletta Zapata published a comprehensive report titled “Boston Rising: Building a Resilient City on a Hill Through Local Climate Action.” The report outlines an agenda to ensure Boston upholds its commitment to protecting residents from the impacts of climate change and emphasizes the importance of local climate leadership through strategic planning and innovative funding mechanisms to offset potential reductions in federal support.

This docket was referred to the Committee on Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks and a hearing date will be scheduled in the future and posted on the Councilor’s social media channels.

For additional information please contact the Office of Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata by phone at (617) 635-3200 or by email at [email protected].