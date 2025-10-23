City of Boston Launches ‘Color Flows on Winter Street’

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The City of Boston celebrated the launch of ‘Color Flows on Winter Street,’ a multi-week program that will bring fun, interactive events to Downtown Crossing. Winter Street will be transformed by colorful art installations, food trucks, and cultural programming daily between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. until November 16. ‘Color Flows’ is part of the City’s broader effort to reimagine how Boston’s streets and pedestrian zones can be safer, more engaging, and enjoyable for all.

“We are excited to launch ‘Color Flows,’ marking an exciting time for our downtown space. This program celebrates creativity and highlights the importance of engaging our community members,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “As our downtown continues to grow and evolve, we are committed to creating vibrant activations and interactive gathering spaces where everyone can come together and enjoy the vibrancy of our community.”

“Our streets play a vital role in creating welcoming and thriving communities,” said Chief of Planning Kairos Shen. “Combined with the City’s Office to Residential Conversion Program, and new and improved zoning for our Downtown,‘Color Flows’ highlights the benefits of designing our infrastructure to be people-centered and promoting socialization, as a way to create a stronger, more vibrant Downtown.”

“Color Flows will act as a platform for our incredible creative talent in Boston. From Massiel Grullón’s incredible mural installation to a peoples block party by Club Indigo and a curated thrift fashion experience by Select Markets,” said Director of Cultural Planning for the Mayor’s Office of Arts & Culture Joseph Henry. “This activation offers a glimpse into the vibrant future of Downtown — a place for everyone, where culture, commerce, and community come together to create a truly dynamic neighborhood.”

Color Flows on Winter is one of the first implementation projects coming out of the Boston Design Vision. The activation tests new approaches to transforming public spaces as hubs of community, culture and economic investment.

“This is about designing spaces that ultimately support a strong, local economy and enhance quality of life for people of all ages by making our streets safer and more engaging,” said Deputy Chief of Urban Design Diana Fernandez Bibeau. “We believe that it’s these types of creative design solutions that will help shape the future of the downtown as a welcoming, joyful and dynamic space.”

This multi-week program continues to build on support and investments made by the Wu Administration in downtown. The SPACE Grant Program has supported two businesses on Winter Street itself by filling two vacant storefronts: a new boba tea shop Cha Feo, and the Downtown Boston Alliance’s soon-to-be small business incubator and downtown welcome center. SPACE Grantees can also be found throughout Downtown – including Jamaican food at Jamaica Mi Hungry on Devonshire Street, charcuterie and wine at Boardeaux on High Street, and local escape room Boxaroo on Court Street. In addition, the City has committed $200,000 to support Creative Enterprises to make Downtown their home.

“Color Flows reflects a tremendous investment from the City of Boston to activate one of Boston’s most utilized streets,” said President of the Downtown Boston Alliance Michael J. Nichols. “Winter Street serves as a vital gateway to Downtown and its businesses will benefit greatly from the infusion of art, family-friendly programming, and a unique opportunity to enjoy one of Downtown’s beloved dining institutions in jm Curley’s.”

“Color Flows on Winter Street demonstrates how our streets and sidewalks can be platforms for creativity and expression as well as vibrant open spaces that foster meaningful interactions among people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Public Realm Manager for the Streets Cabinet Nate Lash. “Instead of just helping people who want to get from Point A to Point B, our streets can be places where people want to be.”

On Winter Street visitors will find:

• Food & beverage vendors including local restaurant jm Curley

• Public art including a street mural by Massiel Grullón

• Planting and seating

• A lighting installation

• Interactive games and cultural programming

• Special events throughout the month including a family festival, and a block party.