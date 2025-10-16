News Briefs

Boston Civic Symphony to present Concert at Jordan Hall

The Boston Civic Symphony will present our first classical concert of its 101st season on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 3:00 p.m., at New England Conservatory’s Jordan Hall in Boston. The opening concert will feature Amanda Harberg’s Solis for Orchestra, first debuted in 2015, followed by Brahms Double Concerto for Violin and Cello. The Double Concerto will feature the Boston Symphony’s fantastic soloists Sophie Wang (violin) and Mickey Katz (cello). After an intermission, the orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 6, also known as the Pathétique Symphony. The program is a demonstration of the Boston Civic’s signature contrasts of time and style, progressing from Harberg’s 21st century American voice to the European Romantic traditions of Brahms and Tchaikovsky.

For information on how to purchase tickets, please visit the orchestra’s web site at www.bostoncivicsymphony.org.