Gov. Healey Supports Blue Star Family License Plate Legislation

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Governor Maura Healey provided written testimony in support of S.2449/H.3811, An Act establishing the Blue Star Family license plate, which would require the Registrar of Motor Vehicles (RMV) to issue commemorative license plates for family members of police officers who died in the line of duty free of charge.

“Family members of police officers worry about their safety every single day. Blue Star families had their worst fears come true in losing their child, spouse, parent or sibling. We hold these families in the highest regard, and we will never forget their sacrifice,” said Governor Maura Healey “Establishing this new license plate would be a small but significant gesture from Massachusetts that would mean a great deal to Blue Star Families as a tribute to their loved one’s service, courage and heroism. I’d like to thank Senator Tarr and Representative Walsh for introducing this legislation and for the Blue Star families who have advocated for it.”

“Across time and cultures, people have sought words and symbols to ensure that sacrifice is never forgotten,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble. “Through the Blue Star Plates, we can provide a lasting sign of appreciation to families of more than 400 Massachusetts Troopers and Officers who made the ultimate sacrifice.