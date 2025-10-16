Coletta Zapata Endorsed by Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund

City Councilor

Gabriela Coletta Zapata

The Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund has endorsed Gabriela Coletta Zapata for re-election as District 1 Boston City Councilor, a credit to her commitment to the environment and climate action. With issues of public health, environmental justice, transportation, and energy policy inextricably linked, we need leaders at every level of government who understand the pressing issues of their community and will call for ambitious action.

“Councilor Coletta Zapata has been a true champion for environmental justice and resiliency in Boston,” said Casey Bowers, Executive Director of the ELM Action Fund. “Her leadership on clean energy, sustainable planning, and community-centered climate solutions ensures Boston is prepared for the future.

“I am grateful to receive the endorsement of the Environmental League of Massachusetts Action Fund,” said Coletta Zapata. “Boston faces significant risks from climate change—sea level rise, coastal flooding, and storm surges—and we must prioritize waterfront planning that centers resilience, equity, and accessibility. With District 1’s waterfront neighborhoods on the frontlines, I know how urgent it is to advance resilient, climate-ready development.”

First elected in 2021, Gabriela Coletta Zapata serves as Chair of the City Council’s Committee on Environmental Justice, Resiliency, and Parks. She previously served as Chief of Staff to then-City Councilor Lydia Edwards. Throughout her incumbency, she has prioritized climate preparedness and equity by advancing clean energy initiatives, tree canopy restoration, and resilient waterfront infrastructure. A resident of East Boston, Coletta Zapata has uplifted community-driven solutions to safeguard vulnerable neighborhoods from the impacts of climate change and ensure all residents benefit from a healthier, more sustainable city.

To learn more about Gabriela Coletta Zapata, visit her website at https://www.gabrielacoletta.com/

The ELM Action Fund is a nonpartisan organization that helps pass laws that protect our environmental legacy, holds our elected officials accountable, and works to build the political power of the environmental community. To learn more about our work and our recent electoral victories visit www.elmaction.org/elections.