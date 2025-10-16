Charlestown Celebrates the 40th Annual Monument Sq. Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Bunker Hill 250th

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Charlestown’s beloved Monument Square Halloween Trick-or-Treat marks its 40th year on Friday, October 31, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at the Bunker Hill Monument steps atop Monument Avenue. Please join us.

The founders of the original celebration will return this year to commemorate the milestone event they began four decades ago—creating a cherished, community-wide Halloween tradition that’s safe, fun, and memorable for all ages.

This year’s theme, “Bunker Hill 250th – American Revolution,” honors Charlestown’s historic role, the first battlefield of the American Revolution, while keeping the spirit of Halloween alive. Streets throughout Monument Square will come alive with ghosts, princesses, pirates, patriots, and all manner of creative costumes. While everyone is welcome, the focus remains on the children and the joy they bring.

The event remains a neighbor-to-neighbor celebration, not promoted outside Charlestown, to preserve its close-knit, community feel. Residents are encouraged to decorate their homes, especially around Monument Square, the Training Field, and Monument Avenue area and others to bring extra candy to share—these homes are popular stops and often run out.

Participants are also invited to bring donations of canned goods, cereal, or other non-perishable items to benefit Harvest on Vine, Charlestown’s food pantry. The need to address food insecurity remains significant, and every contribution helps.

This treasured tradition is made possible through the kindness and generosity of countless neighbors and supporters, including the National Park Service, Mayor Michelle Wu and the City of Boston, the Charlestown Mothers Association, Bunker Hill Mall, Cambridge Savings Bank, Massport, Diversified Auto, DUNKIN’, Bright Horizon, Whole Foods, Frank Celeste, First Church, Michael and Kathy Litel, DC Beane, Charlestown Marina, “E” Inc, Logan House, Bunker Hill Associates, our beloved Wizard Jim Duane, Michelle Duane, Lydia Jane Anderson, Jay Farraher, neighbors, volunteers and residents, and many more.

We are deeply grateful to all who open their doors, decorate their homes, and dedicate their time to make this evening so special.

Come in costume, come for the fun, and gather at 5:00 p.m. at the Monument steps for a Happy Halloween in Charlestown!