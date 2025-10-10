YMCA, Trinity Financial explore development of future Y location

YMCA of Greater Boston (YGB) President and CEO David Shapiro announced YGB has signed a Letter of Intent with Trinity Financial (Trinity) to explore the development of a new, state-of-the-art facility in Charlestown. The agreement signals the beginning of the next chapter of the Y in Charlestown as part of the Austin Street Lots Development led by Trinity. The 5-acre site is near Bunker Hill Community College, a mile away from its current Charlestown Y location in the now closed Constitution Inn. The overall project aims to create a mixed-use development with hundreds of residential units, playing fields, open space, and spaces for community use and early education. There are also plans to enhance pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to the site.

“This announcement is a reminder of the Y’s deep commitment to the Charlestown community for the long term and ensuring we are part of evolving neighborhoods and increased accessibility and affordability for housing, connectivity in community, quality, early education, and health and wellness,” said Shapiro. “This new facility will allow us to grow and offer even more services to our members in a modern and responsive facility. We look forward to working closely with our current members, neighbors, and partners to shape their Y in a way that reflects Charlestown’s unique spirit and strengthens thriving and connection in the community for generations to come.”

Regular operations and programming will continue at the Y’s current location in the Charlestown Navy Yard. YGB has committed to continuing to invest in the space with necessary upgrades and maintenance to ensure the Y can continue serving the community over the next several years. Construction of the new Charlestown Y at Austin Street Lots Development is expected to begin in 2029.

“We look forward to working in partnership with the YMCA and the city to realize the collective vision for the site. We believe the combination of high-quality housing and community-oriented recreational programming contributes to a stronger and healthier neighborhood. Our team is truly excited about this new potential facility and working with the YMCA,” said Abby Goldenfarb, Senior Vice President at Trinity, and a resident of the Charlestown neighborhood.

The Charlestown Y, one of 13 centers across Greater Boston, was opened more than 50 years ago as an Armed Services YMCA. As military operations sunset, the Y operated the Constitution Inn, a full-service hotel, in the same building as the Charlestown Y. That property is being sold and YGB plans to invest proceeds of the sale to support the construction and relocation of the Charlestown Y.

The Charlestown Y currently serves more than 1,100 members 7-days a week.

The YMCA of Greater Boston, one of Massachusetts leading nonprofits and America’s first Y, is dedicated to enhancing the mind, body, and spirit of individuals and families in our communities. For more than 170 years, the Y has been developing skills and emotional well-being through education and training, welcoming and connecting diverse populations, preventing chronic disease and building healthier communities. We provide welcoming, belonging, and opportunity for all. For more information visit Home – YMCA of Greater Boston (ymcaboston.org), or follow us on Facebook, and Instagram.

Trinity Financial is a community-driven, diverse real estate development firm with a proven-track record of redeveloping complex urban sites from New York to Greater Boston. The work spans half a dozen residential and commercial specialties, from multi-family housing to transit-oriented development. Over the past 38 years, Trinity has developed more than $3 billion in innovative development, delivering high quality, sustainable, multi-family housing, ranging from affordable to luxury – all with a commitment to people and place. For more information about Trinity Financial, please visit www.trinityfinancial.com.