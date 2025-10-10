USS Constitution Museum names Draeger as President & CEO

The USS Constitution Museum announced that, after a comprehensive national search, its Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed Jeff Draeger as the Museum’s next President and Chief Executive Officer. Draeger brings a rare blend of museum leadership experience, a distinguished naval career, and operational expertise across nonprofit and corporate sectors. His commitment to service and learning aligns deeply with the Museum’s mission and will serve visitors, partners, and the broader community.

Draeger joins the Museum from the Seattle Art Museum, where he served as Interim CEO following his tenure as Chief Operating Officer, overseeing a three-site institution with an annual budget of nearly $40 million and a staff of approximately 350. He helped craft and implement a five-year strategic plan, advancing programs, exhibitions, and operations alongside major improvements to facilities and community engagement.

A distinguished graduate of the United States Naval Academy, Draeger served as Installation Commanding Officer, supporting six Navy sites across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia, leading a 350-member team that was recognized for “Installation Excellence” by Naval District Washington. He previously served as Commanding Officer of Patrol Squadron 26, and as a congressional liaison and legislative advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

In the private sector, Draeger led facilities planning, construction, and operations at Blue Origin across four national sites, directing a 70-person team and annual capital and operating budgets exceeding $120 million. He delivered a new 230,000-square-foot headquarters and implemented more standardized systems to scale.

Draeger holds an MS in Operations Research from The George Washington University and a Master of Strategic Studies from the Air War College.

“We are confident that Jeff’s breadth of experience and thoughtful leadership will guide the Museum with strength and vision,” said Dean H. Steeger, Board Chair, USS Constitution Museum. “His record of service and his focus on people, operations, and mission are exactly what this moment calls for.”

Draeger began on Monday, October 6. The Museum looks forward to introducing him to the broader community in the coming weeks.