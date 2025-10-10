Shining a light on nurses: Supporting education, innovation, and global collaboration

Nora Blake was dropping her son off for his Freshman year of college when she noticed that something was wrong. She couldn’t stand without assistance, and she was beyond tired. A joyous day turned into misery as she found out that same week, she was diagnosed with late-stage ovarian cancer. Everything had moved so fast as she was terrified and overwhelmed. She had bloodwork, scans, and test results. She was trying to make sense of what was happening as she didn’t know what to expect. Until Mass General’s Gynecological Oncology’s team stepped up to the plate. The Gynecological Oncology nursing teams at MGH across the inpatient, outpatient, and the infusion clinic held Nora together. They led her forward, answered her questions again and again until she truly could understand what was happening. They gave Nora hope and told her that she could win, and that she would beat cancer and ring that bell! They gave her the motivation to keep fighting every day no matter how hard it was. That is when Nora knew she wanted to Fund GO for MGH.

Go for MGH

Nora has created a fundraiser to raise funds to benefit and recognize the exceptional nursing staff of the Massachusetts General Hospital’s Center for Gynecology Oncology by raising funds to benefit and recognize the nursing staff of the Center as well as supporting the Center’s Gynecological Center Research and Educational Efforts. She says “These nurses don’t just provide care. They provide strength.” This event will be honoring 4 nurses at the GO for MGH Shining Stars Gala on Thursday October 23rd at 6:00 P.M. at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus. Single tickets are $125.00, and every ticket purchased, and every donation made directly supports the extraordinary nurses on the frontlines of gynecologic oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital.

The GO for MGH Shining Stars Gala is more than a celebration—it’s a movement of hope, resilience, and community. These dedicated professionals are at the heart of patient care. Day after day, they walk beside women facing some of the most difficult battles of their lives, providing not only expert medical care but also compassion, strength, and unwavering support.

Why This Fundraiser Matters

Funds raised through the gala will be utilized to expand educational opportunities for our gynecologic oncology nurses. These opportunities include advanced training, leadership development, and conference participation—empowering nurses to share best practices and partner with cancer centers around the world.

By fostering international collaboration, we are equipping MGH nurses with cutting-edge knowledge and innovative strategies. This means better care, more compassionate approaches, and new pathways of hope for patients and families here at home.

Beyond Education: Celebrating the Caregivers

In addition to professional development, proceeds will also support day-to-day morale boosters—from coffee and small treats to tokens of appreciation that celebrate our nurses’ tireless efforts. These gestures may seem simple, but they bring comfort to the comforters, reminding nurses that their work is seen, valued, and deeply appreciated.

Together, We Shine

When you support this fundraiser, you’re not just giving to an event—you are:

• Investing in the education of nurses.

• Strengthening global cancer care partnerships.

• Providing everyday comforts that lift spirits and show gratitude.

• Empowering women and families facing gynecologic cancers.

Your generosity creates a ripple effect that extends far beyond one evening. It builds a future where every nurse has the tools, training, and encouragement to provide the very best care.

How You Can Help

Join us on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus in Charlestown for a night of inspiration, community, and impact. Together, we can ensure our nurses continue to shine as true Shining Stars for every woman in their care.