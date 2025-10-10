DiDomenico protects residents in day habilitation centers

Senator Sal DiDomenico joined the Massachusetts Senate to approve legislation aimed at protecting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, by updating an existing protection law to close an unintended gap for day habilitation participants. An Act to update Nicky’s Law, S.165, strengthens protections for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities who participate in MassHealth contracted day habilitation programs and ensures that participants in day habilitation programs are afforded the same safeguards from abuse as individuals in other care settings.

“I believe we are judged by how we treat the most vulnerable individuals in society, and this bill takes a big step forward in protecting our neighbors with intellectual or developmental disabilities,” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Expanding safeguards for day habilitation center residents will increase safety for our constituents and put their family’s minds at ease when taking them to these centers. I want to thank Senate President Spilka, Chair Rodrigues and Senator Moore for their unwavering efforts on this important issue.”

The legislation would ensure that the existing statewide registry that prevents individuals with substantiated abuse allegations from being hired in care positions would include day habilitation programs contracted by MassHealth. This bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Maura Sullivan, CEO of The Arc of Massachusetts

“The Arc of Massachusetts extends its immense gratitude to the Massachusetts Senate for their unanimous passage of An Act to update Nicky’s Law to protect individuals with disabilities in MassHealth day habilitation programs. This is a huge step forward and a critical measure that will expand the Abuser Registry to protect the most vulnerable members of our community. We are incredibly grateful to our bill’s dedicated Senate sponsor, Senator Michael Moore, and to Senate Ways and Means Chairman Michael Rodrigues and the Senate President Karen Spilka. This bill has been a top priority for The Arc for several years. This amendment strengthens the registry and closes a critical loophole to ensure the safety and well-being of people with autism and intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are thrilled to see this bill move to the next stage and remain committed to ensuring its final passage into law.”

Nancy A. Alterio, Executive Director of the Disabled Persons Protection Commission

“The DPPC Abuser Registry has proven highly effective in preventing abusers of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities from continuing to serve this vulnerable population. Unfortunately, an unintended consequence of a funding change for day habilitation clients removed these programs from purview of the Abuser Registry. The passage of this bill in the Senate marks an important step to reincorporate day habilitation centers into the Abuser Registry as initially intended by Nicky and Dana’s Law. The DPPC appreciates the work of Senator Moore in sponsoring this measure, the advocacy of The Arc of Massachusetts, and the support of the Senate and its leadership to advance this bill and promote the protection of adults with disabilities.”