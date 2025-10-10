Crystal Galvin selected for fellowship bringing together Massachusetts early childhood leaders

Crystal Galvin, Director of Community Services at the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center will spend the coming year developing her skills as a leader in early childhood policy by participating in the inaugural Fellowship for Impact in Early Childhood Policy (FFI), launched by the Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy.

This new program is designed to bring together leaders from across the early childhood field, including early education and care providers, health and social service professionals, nonprofit leaders, and state officials, who are eager to strengthen systems that serve children and families. Fellows will deepen their understanding of policy, expand their leadership skills, and collaborate with peers to propose ideas that improve coordination and outcomes for children from birth through age five.

Throughout the year, fellows will participate in a combination of site visits, policy workshops, and leadership development sessions. They will explore the early childhood landscape across four core systems—health and wellbeing, family and caregiver support, education and care, and community engagement—while also learning how state and federal policy processes shape the experiences of young children and families. Fellows will meet with policymakers on Beacon Hill, participate in a Federal Policy Retreat in Washington, D.C., and conclude the year by presenting their own policy proposals.

“This fellowship offers professionals a unique opportunity to connect with early childhood peers and cross-sector policy leaders, fostering collaborations that continue long after the program. By strengthening their leadership skills and deepening their policy knowledge, fellows are equipped to shape stronger, more equitable systems for children and families,” said Dr. Chad d’Entremont, Executive Director of the Rennie Center.

Crystal joins FFI as Director of Community Services at the John F. Kennedy Family Service Center, where she provides strategic leadership for family engagement, early education, and community partnership initiatives that strengthen the fabric of Charlestown and surrounding neighborhoods. An experienced nonprofit leader, she is deeply committed to advancing equitable systems that uplift children and empower families. Crystal oversees the Charlestown Family Engagement Network (CFEN), a Coordinated Family and Community Engagement program funded by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care, and leads programs that expand access to early learning, foster parent leadership, and ensure culturally responsive support for all families. She will be part of a founding cohort of 20 fellows representing a wide range of early childhood roles and experiences.

“By the end of the program, fellows are well-prepared to leverage their knowledge, skills, and networks in order to advance as policy leaders and promote a stronger system of support for young children and their families,” said Dr. d’Entremont.

The Rennie Center for Education Research & Policy’s mission is to improve public education through well-informed decision-making based on deep knowledge and evidence of effective policymaking and practice. As Massachusetts’ preeminent voice in public education reform, we create open spaces for educators and policymakers to consider evidence, discuss cutting-edge issues, and develop new approaches to advance student learning and achievement. Through our staunch commitment to independent, non-partisan research and constructive conversations, we work to promote an education system that provides every child with the opportunity to be successful in school and in life. For more information, please visit www.renniecenter.org.