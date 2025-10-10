Charlestown High School Junior was sworn in as “Co-Probation Commissioner”

Xander Ruyevcan, Charlestown High School Junior and dedicated member of the Grousbeck Boys & Girls Club of Charlestown, was sworn in by Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Heidi Brieger today in the Massachusetts Office of the Commissioner of Probation in Boston. The event was hosted by Probation Commissioner Pamerson O. Ifill who recognizes youth leaders and those who have overcome challenges.

Xander, accompanied by Charlestown Boys & Girls Club Teen DirectorJavon Robinson, attended the ceremony where the 16-year-old received a certificate and co-signed an important policy, “Advancing Inclusive Leadership at MPS.” “This bill was designed to equip our managers with the competencies and skill sets essential for leading a highly skilled, diverse, and culturally responsive workforce,” according to Commissioner Ifill.

Xander is the second individual and first teenager to be appointed “Co-Probation Commissioner.” Nine-year-old Tairih King, a nine-year-old cancer survivor was sworn in and appointed Co-Probation Commissioner a little over a year ago.

Xander is described as “a quiet leader” by Boys & Girls staff. He plays on the Charlestown High basketball team, serves as a Teen Associate in the Club’s Athletic Department where he is admired as a peer and mentor to younger members, ages 6-12. He is also currently a member of the BGCB’s “Ready to Work Program.