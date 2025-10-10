BPM celebrates 10 years of loving local at annual Harvest Party fundraiser

The Boston Public Market (BPM) is proud to announce its annual Harvest Party will be held on Thursday, October 16, — This year is especially meaningful as BPM celebrate a major milestone: their 10th birthday! Since 2015, the BPM has been a home for local farmers, fishers, food producers, and artisans—a vibrant gathering place in the heart of downtown Boston. For a decade, the Market has been “loving local,” connecting the community to New England’s farmers, fishers, food producers, and artisans, and this milestone year’s Harvest Party will celebrate that legacy while fueling the mission for the years ahead.

Proceeds benefit the Market’s Community Engagement Fund, which supports educational programming, small business development, and community partnerships.

The evening features two experiences:

• Dinner: An intimate buffet in the Entrepreneurship Tent powered by Citizens, across from The Rose Kennedy Greenway, with the best in local food and drink. Dinner guests enjoy an exclusive open bar all evening and early access to the Bash. Tickets: $500.

• Bash: A lively walk-around tasting event with bites from Market vendors, craft beer and cocktails, birthday-themed activities, live music and dancing, silent auction prizes, and photo ops with the “Official Pumpkins of Boston.” Tickets: $50, including one beverage.

Tickets are now available on Eventbrite.

“Each year, our community comes together for the Harvest Party—the Boston Public Market’s cornerstone fundraising event that powers our Market on a Mission. Thanks to this support, we’re able to subsidize rent for local entrepreneurs, offer community programming, develop educational initiatives, foster partnerships, and so much more. The Harvest Party is more than just a great night out — it’s a celebration of our community and a chance to ensure the Boston Public Market continues to thrive for the next decade,” said Cheryl Cronin, CEO of the Boston Public Market.

Initial sponsors for the Harvest Party include Citizens, Boston.com and The Boston Globe, Cummings Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Edible Boston, and Yankee Magazine, with more to come.

The Boston Public Market Association is a “Market on a Mission” to nurture local entrepreneurs, educate visitors on the importance of a resilient and equitable food system, celebrate the bounty of all of New England, and cultivate a diverse community around food. Proceeds from the event enable the non-profit to provide opportunities such as:

• Subsidize rent for local food entrepreneurs, especially diverse business owners facing barriers to entry.

• Expand educational programs in the Market and throughout the community.

• Support the Entrepreneurship Forum & Incubator Program powered by Citizens, pro