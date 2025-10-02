Charlestown Peace Park to host Community planting October 25

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Charlestown Coalition and the Friends of Charlestown Peace Park Nonprofit are excited to share that they are hosting a tree planting in collaboration with Speak for the Trees Boston, who are graciously donating trees and their time to the Charlestown Peace Park. The tree planting will occur on Saturday, October 25, from 10:00-2:00 pm. Volunteers are welcome to attend and assist in the planting of new beginnings – twelve new trees that will grow with the park and provide opportunities for continued reflection and resolve. Funding for these trees and their planting is provided through a grant from the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Those interested in volunteering should register in advance using this link. Community members and partners are welcome to stop by to say hi and cheer their neighbors on.

“I’m thrilled to see this tree planting partnership with Speak for the Trees Boston come to life at the Charlestown Peace Park, a beloved space for reflection and community building,” said City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “These new trees not only enhance the park’s beauty but also affirm our commitment to improving community health and addressing the impacts of climate change.”

“The planting of the new trees in Charlestown Peace Park is an investment in one of Boston’s beloved green spaces,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to extend my gratitude to the Charlestown Coalition, the Friends of Charlestown Peace Park Nonprofit, and Speak for the Trees Boston for their continuous commitment to the Charlestown community.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with The Charlestown Coalition and the Friends of Charlestown Peace Park Nonprofit to support their work in building a welcoming and nurturing space in the heart of Charlestown,” said David Meshoulam, executive director of Speak for the Trees. “These community-driven projects not only provide spaces of rest and reflection for local residents, but also improve health and reduce the impacts of climate change, such as the heat island effect and air pollution.”

The evolution of the Peace Park remains rooted in growth, healing, and the importance of collective community. The coalition envisions these improvements will welcome larger conversations and participation, while leading to an increased sense of inclusion, togetherness, and belonging. We look forward to celebrating with familiar and new members of the Charlestown community during our grand opening, anticipated in the Fall of 2025. To learn more about our work and commitment to the Peace Park, watch this video created by Dante Luna: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xoBJGKd9gWA