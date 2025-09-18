News in Brief

USS Constitution to Get Underway in Honor of Purple Heart Recipients

USS Constitution is scheduled to get underway from the Charlestown Navy Yard, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 19, at 10 a.m.

This underway will commemorate service members and veterans who received the purple heart in service of our country.

The ship will be closed to the public in the morning and will reopen for tours from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. following her return to port. During the underway, USS Constitution will render a 21-gun salute off Fort Independence on Castle Island at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The underway will be visible from the Boston Harborwalk, Castle Island, and the Charlestown Navy Yard.

USS Constitution is open for free public visitation Wednesday through Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All guests age 18 and older must present a valid state or federal photo ID or passport to board.

As the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat and America’s Ship of State, USS Constitution played a vital role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, safeguarding American sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts Offers Riders $20 Bluebikes Credit

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (“Blue Cross”), the title sponsor of Bluebikes, Greater Boston’s municipally owned bike-sharing system, is launching a new $20 free Bluebikes credit offer to help individuals impacted by the upcoming MBTA closures. The $20 credits complement the City of Boston’s free unlocks offer tied to select MBTA closures.

How it works: Beginning Sept. 3, individuals can redeem the free $20 credit, courtesy of Blue Cross, by entering code BLUECROSSMAMBTA3 in the “Rewards” section of the Bluebikes app, while supplies last.

• The credit can be applied toward any combination of Bluebikes trips, whether used all at once or across multiple rides.

• Credits can be used for pedal and ebikes across all 550 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville and Watertown.

• Once redeemed, the credit will be added to the rider’s account and remain valid for 12 months from the time of redemption.

What they’re saying: “Fall is a great time to ride, and Bluebikes offers a convenient, reliable alternative when MBTA service is impacted. This $20 Bluebikes credit is part of Blue Cross’ ongoing commitment to expanding access to active transportation and helping people stay connected to the places they live, work, and learn,” said Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross.

By the numbers: Since becoming title sponsor in 2018, Blue Cross has provided thousands of free and discounted rides to promote healthier lifestyles and access to biking, contributing to more than 22 million rides overall. This fall initiative marks the third time in 2025 that Blue Cross has launched a Bluebikes credit program to support commuters affected by MBTA maintenance work.

Suffolk Downs and Boston Women’s Market to host Makers @ The Yard

Come celebrate community, creativity, and the changing seasons at Makers @ The Yard. The HYM Investment Group and Boston Women’s Market, announced that Makers @ The Yard will take place on Sunday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Yard at Beachmont Square at Suffolk Downs.

The event will celebrate artistry and local makers with a lineup of more than 20+ women-owned small businesses, delicious bites from Boston-area food trucks Bono Apetit and Crepe Shop, kids crafts with Essem Art Studio, and live music throughout the day. Both family- and dog-friendly, the event offers a chance to shop unique jewelry, art, and home goods, enjoy local flavors, and connect with the community.

The Yard @ Beachmont Square is conveniently located just steps away from Amaya and the MBTA Blue Line’s Beachmont Station at 10 Suffolk Downs Blvd., Revere. For more information on Suffolk Downs, please visit atsuffolkdowns.com, and for more information on Boston Women’s Market and Makers @ The Yard, please visit bostonwomensmarket.com.