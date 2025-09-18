Mayor Wu Officially Launches Annual Legacy Business Award Nominations

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of the nomination period for the fourth annual Legacy Business Awards. Nominations will be accepted through Friday, October 31, 2025. Residents are encouraged to nominate long standing businesses that have been located within the city of Boston for at least 10 years and contribute to the cultural, historical, and societal fabric of their community or neighborhood. To nominate a business, residents can use the online form, visit their local Boston Public Library branch for assistance filling out the form, or call the Office of Small Business at 617-635-0355 for assistance.

To date, 90 local businesses representing 3,509 years of service to Boston’s neighborhoods have been honored through the Legacy Business Program. By recognizing and supporting legacy businesses on an annual basis, this program supports Mayor Wu’s vision for Boston being a family-friendly and vibrant city that creates more opportunities for residents to build generational wealth.

“Boston’s long-standing businesses serve as anchors for our residents and families, connecting our neighborhoods and communities across the city,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I’m thrilled to announce that nominations are now open for our fourth class of legacy business awardees and encourage residents to nominate local businesses who make our communities strong, vibrant and welcoming for everyone.”

“The Legacy Business Award gives the city a chance to not only recognize. but invest in our small businesses, which are vital to our neighborhoods,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell (District 4), chair of the Small Business and Professional Licensure Committee. “The list of past winners provides a clear picture of our city’s rich history, and I hope this next round can continue that legacy of small businesses thriving in the years to come.”

After the nomination period closes, the Office of Small Business verifies eligibility for all nominees and submits a list of nominated, eligible businesses to the City Council. City Councilors then create a shortlist of potential awardees. Next, a committee—led by the Office of Small Business—will review this shortlist and submit a list of finalists to Mayor Wu. Selections are based on application scoring and community support. The committee ensures the list is representative of Boston by industry, neighborhood, gender, and race.

The City of Boston will recognize the 30 Legacy Business Award winners at a public awards ceremony on June 1, 2026. The Office of Small Business will provide awardees with access to grant funding, a commercial lease toolkit, free legal consultation, support with succession planning, and other technical assistance related to the health and success of long-term businesses.

“It’s crucial to honor our small businesses who have been staples in our communities, weathered the storm, and continue to provide goods and much needed services to our communities,” said Aliesha Porcena, Director of Small Business for the City of Boston. “I love that residents drive the nomination process, because our legacy businesses are very much part of the vibrancy and culture of our neighborhoods. They are a reflection of us. Our Office will work to make sure these businesses—and other small businesses in Boston—have the resources, tools, and support they need to continue to thrive.”

“Yoma Burmese Restaurant has proudly served the community for over 18 years, sharing not only the rich and diverse flavors of Burmese cuisine but also representing the culture, traditions, and spirit of Burma,” said 2025 Legacy Business winners Yoma Burmese Restaurant owners Sai and Thawdar Kyaw. “This award is a meaningful recognition of the hard work, resilience, and community support that have sustained us over the years. We are deeply honored and proud to be part of the city’s diverse and vibrant small business community.”

“With a handful of Irish recipes and a Hobart mixer bought at auction, we opened up Greenhills Irish Bakery and got to work,” said 2025 Legacy Business winners Greenhills Irish Bakery owners Cindy and Dermot Quinn. “We didn’t realize how heartily the neighborhood would befriend us. Owning and operating our business has provided an immense sense of community as we have gotten to know so many customers in Adams Village over the last 34 years. It is ‘icing on the cake’ to be recognized by the city with the Legacy award. Thank you, Boston!” The nomination form is available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, Cape Verdean Creole, Portuguese, Somali, Russian, and French. Nominations are limited to one per resident. To learn more, visit the Legacy Business Program website.