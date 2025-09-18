CNC Meeting Dates

On behalf of the Boston Police Department’s A-15 District, we would like to invite you to the upcoming Community Compstat meeting. We would like to thank the Charlestown Neighborhood Council for sponsoring this meeting and the Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus for hosting us.

Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Time: 6:00PM – 7:30PM

Location: Bunker Hill Knights of Columbus (545 Medford St., Charlestown)

As part of our ongoing commitment to community policing and collaborative public safety, we are preparing for the upcoming Community CompStat and are seeking your valuable input.

To ensure our discussion reflects the priorities and concerns of those who live and work in Charlestown, we kindly ask you to complete a brief pre-survey. Your feedback will help guide the meeting’s focus, highlight key community concerns, and strengthen our partnership with you.

Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfPTZsyNvMXTZ3QSnEaZK8rehDBQfyoQ2dKe_90xPfEqJEAzg/viewform?usp=header to fill out the survey on your phone.

Thank you for your continued engagement and partnership in building a safer, stronger community.

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us.