Boston Area Offers Wide Range of School Offerings for Kids of all Ages

A new academic year is just getting underway, but it’s already time for parents and guardians to start thinking about options for next year, and with the Boston area’s wide range of top-notch independent, private, and parochial schools, kids of all ages can find one that well suits them while still staying local.

For more than 130 years, St. John School (SJS) has stood as a cornerstone of Boston’s North End, blending tradition with innovation in the heart of one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods.

Since 1965, Boston Children’s School, located at 8 Whittier Place in Boston, has been bringing the joy of learning to children between the ages of 2.5 and 7. Located at Charles River Park in the West End,, the school attracts students from the greater Boston area and children from around the world.

The BCS curriculum is designed to be age appropriate. Children learn and play in small groups, in individual, intimate classroom settings, allowing the classroom teachers to know each child and their individual learning style. In addition to daily classroom activities, the Boston Children’s School offers Spanish, Yoga, sign language and music as part of its curriculum. All children have daily access to the private on-site playground. Detailed information about the Boston Children’s School, its academic year and summer programs, are available on the BCS website at www.BostonChildrensSchool.Org.

Kingsley Montessori School, located in Boston’s vibrant Back Bay, is a distinguished independent day school serving children from Toddler through Grade 6. Blending Montessori principles with innovative educational practices, Kingsley offers a personalized learning experience that nurtures each child’s unique strengths and curiosity. The school is committed to fostering academic excellence in a supportive environment, empowering students to meet – and often exceed – their personal best.

Kingsley emphasizes progressive, inquiry-based learning that supports both academic and social development. Graduates are well-prepared for success in top independent and public schools. The school takes pride in its deep understanding of each student and its collaborative partnerships with families, cultivating resilient explorers, confident learners, and empathetic citizens.

At the heart of Kingsley is its close-knit community – from the lasting bonds formed in Early Childhood and Elementary to the strong connections among teachers, students, and families. Whether during classroom moments, school events, or playdates, Kingsley’s warm and engaged community is a defining element of the school experience.

Visit www.kingsley.org or call 617-226-4900 for more information on Kingsley Montessori School.

Notre Dame Academy (NDA), located in Hingham, is an independent Catholic girls school sponsored by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, that serves Grades 6-12.

Founded in 1853, NDA was the first all-girls day school in Massachusetts, and today, it continues to prepare the next generation of young women for lives of purpose via exceptional academics; a vast range of opportunities to explore outside the classroom; and a community of faith and service. The NDA experience builds confidence in students so they can open their hearts and lift others.

NDA will be offering Open House dates on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and on Thursday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Visit ndahingham.com for more information.

Walnut Hill School for the Arts, located at 12 Highland St. in Natick, was founded in 1893, and the school provides an immersive and intensive learning environment for arts students in Grades 9-12 and in Postgraduate Studies as one of the nation’s top boarding and day schools.

Areas of focus include music, dance, theater, visual art, and writing, film, and media arts, combined with a comprehensive academic curriculum. Professional artists and instructors from Boston Ballet, the New England Conservatory of Music, and other major arts institutions are also on hand to educate students.

Visit walnuthillarts.org for more information.