Encore Boston Harbor Surpasses $1 Billion in Tax Revenue

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

On Monday, August 25, Encore Boston Harbor passed the $1 billion mark in gaming tax revenue generated for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts since its opening in 2019. This revenue directly benefits all residents of Massachusetts by funding a range of state initiatives, including local aid. Encore has been one of the largest generators of tax revenue in the Commonwealth since its opening in 2019.

This revenue is in addition to the more than $330 million Encore Boston Harbor has given in surrounding community fees, PILOT payments and Public Health Trust funding. The company has also paid more than $1.3 billion in total employee compensation and benefits.

Furthermore, Encore Boston Harbor has been a generous philanthropic partner to local nonprofits, donating more than $15 million to organizations operating in its surrounding communities and across the state.

“The dedication of our more than 3,300 employees, working each and every day to create memorable guest experiences, has allowed us to generate significant revenues for Massachusetts over the last six years,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “Our employees take pride in Encore being a contributing partner to Massachusetts through our ability to generate significant tax revenues, impact the local economy with our spending, and financially support hundreds of local nonprofit partners.”

Encore Boston Harbor, a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star hotel, features more than 210,000 square-feet of gaming space, over 2,700 slot machines and nearly 200 table games. Situated on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, and connected to Boston Harbor, Encore Boston Harbor boasts 671 spacious hotel rooms, a Forbes Five-Star spa, salon and fitness center, specialty retail shops, a variety of dining and lounge venues, including Forbes Four-Star rated Rare Steakhouse and more than 50,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting spaces. The grounds feature a six-acre Harborwalk with pedestrian and bicycle paths that provide access to the waterfront, an event lawn, public art and ornate floral displays. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The casino offers free self-parking for all guests seven days a week. Encore Boston Harbor is a proud partner of the New England Patriots, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Revolution. For more information, visit encorebostonharbor.com or follow Encore Boston Harbor on Instagram and Facebook.