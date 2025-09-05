Mystic Players Revival Brings Live Theatre Back to Medford

The Mystic Players Revival Theatre Company is bringing back community theatre to the Medford area! With successful Cabaret and Shakespeare performances under their belt, the players in Medford take on a new challenge with their first ever Spooky One-Act Play Festival this October! This event will feature six plays written by playwrights from around the country centering around a spook­tacular theme. Spooky will take place at McGlynn Middle School, 3002 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford, MA 02155.

“We are excited to bring a new event to the area this Halloween season!” says Madison Sedlor (Director, Playwright). “Working with the team at the Mystic Play­ers Revival theatre company has been a pleasure. Having moved to Massachusetts in 2024, I found it difficult to break into the theatre scene. I am honored to have been chosen to direct for them and bring this completely original show to the Medford community!”

Emily Deller, a returning actor to the theatre company states, “This is my third performance with Mystic Players Revival, and I have loved every moment working with this wonderful and welcom­ing company. Halloween has long been my favorite holiday, and my inner child is so happy to be part of this production. Our collection of one-act plays combines all of the thrills, chills, and whimsies of the spooky season, and it is such a pleasure to bring these stories to life on stage for the Medford com­munity.”

With over 350 submissions from playwrights around the world the Spooky One Act Fes­tival is shaping up to be a great time. The festival features most­ly comedies, with its sole horror play titled, Citrus Terror, by Ian Downes. “Set in the future, this ten-minute grapples with con­temporary monsters, what Tony calls the Orange Terror,” Downes says. “Though time has refracted the story Tony tells, he reminds the two urbanites that history has a way of grabbing us back, even when we don’t think it can happen to us. Horror gives us the tools to imagine dangerous circumstances, reflect upon what we truly fear, and break down walls, but we must have the courage to face our fears.”

Tickets are $15 and can be pur­chased online via mysticplayersre­vival.org. The show will begin at 8:00 pm on Friday, 10/24, Sat­urday, 10/25, and Sunday 10/26 with doors opening at 7:00 pm. Tickets available for purc

About Mystic Players Revival – Reviving Dreams, One Perfor­mance at a Time

Mystic Players Revival is more than a theater company; it’s a love letter to community, creativ­ity, and the magic of second acts. Born in 2023 from a simple Face­book post, four strangers found each other by chance, bonded by a shared love of theater and a dream to create something meaningful. What started as a conversation became a calling to build a space where stories could come alive and everyone could find a place on stage, behind the scenes, or in the audience. We proudly carry the legacy of the original Mystic Play­ers of Medford, breathing new life into a local tradition of storytelling and stagecraft. Our name is a nod to the past, but our work is rooted in the present, inclusive, passion­ate, and community-driven.

More information about Mys­tic Players Revival events can be found on their website: mys­ticplayersrevival.org. You can also follow the company on Facebook and Instagram, or send them an email at mysticplayersrevival@ gmail.com.