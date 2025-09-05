Guest Op-Ed: Our Hearts are Broken

By Fr. John Sheridan

Regardless of who we are, our hearts are broken last week as we heard the news of the terrible shootings at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. It is natural for us in this moment to attempt to put some reasons, and even though there may be clues and evidence that point to one reason or anoth­er, it’s important for us to focus on the horrible acknowledgment of the victims, those who died, were injured, the children, teachers and families whose lives have been for­ever altered by unspeakable terror in a place of safety and refuge, peace and hope. If we fail to put the children first in any discussion, we are failing miserably.

To those who disparage the call for prayers, I am reminded of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King that in all times, particular­ly times of crisis, doubt and fear, the church is not where we go to-it is where we come from, where we begin. Catholics- particularly emboldened and encouraged by the reception of the Eucharist and all people of good will- we must be witnesses and in Christ, trans­forming this all-too violent world. Christ is the King of our world-and first and last, He is the Prince of Peace. It is time, well past the time, to proclaim the end of this nightmare.

It has been made quite clear that laws aren’t working, and more guns won’t work, either. This crisis, these issues, are bigger than any government, any force on this earth. Too many children have been exposed to the cruelty that adults inflict on each other and themselves and to them, and in their name, in God’s name, together, we must find a way to bring that peace to the hearts and souls of those who misplace their anger, their frustration, their fear upon the lives of the most inno­cent and vulnerable in our midst.

This is our mission and our challenge, to bring Christ to the deeply divided, angry and trou­bled country- to defend the vulner­able, to protect each and every life, and to speak for justice and mercy and love as Christ commands and expects. In Deuteronomy 30, God challenges Israel to take a stand, to choose life. May our actions, based in our prayers, bring about a new revolution of hope, mercy, and life. If we fail, we have all failed, ourselves, our country and our children. May our lives, direct­ed to hope and mercy, turn the tide and bring about that revolution.

Mary, Queen of peace, comfort of the afflicted, pray for us.

Please pray for the children of Annunciation school.

Fr. John Sheridan is from the Charlestown Catholic Collabora­tive.