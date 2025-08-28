News in Brief 8-29-25

Friends of the Training Field summer concert

Friends of the Training Field will be hosting the third and final 2025 Summer Concert on Saturday Sept 6 from 3-6:00pm. The theme of the event will be celebrating halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with Boston’s Erin Og singing all of the Irish Favorites. Special Thank You to the sponsor State Rep Dan Ryan. The YMCA and the Boston Police Ice Cream Truck will be there providing treats for the kids. This event is free and all are welcome.

Welcome Back Cookout at St. John’s Church

Residents are invited to The Welcome Back Cookout at St. John’s Church at 27 Devens St on Sunday, September 7 starting at 11:30 am.

• Enjoy the newly renovated public garden space at St John’s.

• Catch up with neighbors and friends as summer transitions into the school year. Families and all ages welcome!

Get ready to photograph around, Charlestown!

This is our seventh year of Through Our Eyes, and we are excited to start passing out cameras again. We always love returning participants, so below is the information for camera distribution coming up in a few weeks. We know it’s a few weeks out, but this time of year is always busy with vacations wrapping up and school starting, so we want you to have the info to plan ahead. Even better, if you know you want to participate, you can reply to this email and reserve a camera in advance!

Thank you for making this project so amazing year after year. We love seeing this neighborhood through your eyes, and we look forward to telling you more about this year’s theme: Home. Share with your friends and family in Charlestown and invite someone to participate (and even compete!) alongside you.

Please let us know if you have any questions or would like to pre-register; we will arrange a time for you to get your camera if you can’t make it during distribution weekend.

Be sure to follow us on socials to keep up with all the Through Our Eyes news!

@christchurchcharlestown

@throughoureyesproject

Opening Night Reception: Thursday, Nov 6, 6:00-8:00 pm @ Christ Church, 10 Green St.