Letter to the Editor 8-29-25

Clarifying our plan

To the Editor,

I want​ to correct several inaccuracies in the recent August 1 letter to the editor and a flyer distributed to Charlestown residents in the last few days regarding our Pier 5 proposal.

Courageous Sailing has spent nearly four decades ensuring that Boston’s waterfront is not a luxury for the few, but an opportunity for all. We’ve taught thousands of Boston kids skills that will last them a lifetime – that’s the spirit we’re bringing with our proposal. We believe public dialogue is essential and we welcome it, but it’s important that the conversation is based on the facts and merits of our proposal.

Transforming the site of a condemned pier into a world-class public destination will take tens of millions of dollars, and the City has made it clear that it will not fund another park in the Navy Yard. Contrary to what was stated, our proposal does not seek $80 million in public funding, it is not supported by private equity, and it will not “privatize” the pier — quite the opposite.

​Courageous Sailing has ​put together a team that includes some of Boston’s most respected civic organizations with decades of experience delivering mission-driven projects, and already has over a million dollars in private support committed to the project, even before receiving designation from the City. We have structured a financially viable plan that blends philanthropy, earned revenue to cover loans/debt, operations and public grants​ to generate the funds needed to build our project and operate sustainably for generations. While the author’s idea of a floating harbor pool is a pleasant notion (as is a park on Pier 5) these are not backed by a plan, a team, nor is 100% public funding available. We have incorporated many of the features opponents to our proposal have suggested over time – we are listening, and trying to balance the need for adequate facilities for our kids, preserving our watersheet, and providing what Charlestown residents have told us they’d like to see in the Navy Yard.

The heart of our proposal is about expanding access to Boston Harbor, and making it a place that belongs to everyone. Imagine Charlestown families, Boston Public School students, and local seniors swimming in a harbor-fed pool, relaxing at the water’s edge, exploring interactive exhibits, or taking part in year-round sailing and educational programs. It’s not just a vision – it’s a practical, well-planned investment in public waterfront access, environmental education, and equity for all. The future of Pier 5 is a rare opportunity to create something exceptional for the next generation. Let’s come together to build a space that reflects the best of what Boston can be.

To learn more about our proposal, please visit:

Sincerely,

Dave Alexander

Courageous Sailing Center Board President

Https://courageoussailing.org/pier5/