Gorman Scholarship annual fundraiser set for September 6

On September 6, the Mark and Michelle Gorman Scholarship Fund will hold its annual fundraiser at Barry Field (the Oilies).

Mark and Michelle Gorman were siblings and lifelong residents of Charlestown. They were well known for their generosity and commitment to the community. Mark organized an annual roller hockey tournament and was deeply dedicated to supporting those affected by addiction, offering encouragement and guidance to many. A U.S. Army veteran, he was also devoted to his family, especially his two children, Kaileigh and Mark. Sadly, Mark passed away unexpectedly in 1999 at the age of 39.

Michelle was a 25-year employee of the City of Boston and a familiar presence at the Charlestown Community Centers at the Harvard-Kent School, Charlestown High School and the Bunker Hill Pool. In recognition of her many years of service, she was honored with the Public Servant Award by the Charlestown Community Appreciation Awards Committee in 2008. Michelle was actively involved in numerous Charlestown organizations and was always finding ways to give back to her community. Above all else, family and friends were the center of her life, especially her only daughter, Aileen, her husband, Jocko and her granddaughters, Hailey and Niamh. Michelle bravely fought brain cancer and passed away at the age of 48 in 2010 after a two-year battle.

In the summer of 1999, Michelle and her friends decided to create a special event just for women, since Charlestown already had plenty of tournaments reserved for men. They called it Saucin’ Softball—a day for Michelle and her friends to come together, play a few games, share food and drinks, and simply enjoy each other’s company. Over one hundred women had signed up to participate. The event was scheduled for a Saturday in late August, and everyone was eagerly anticipating a fun-filled day. Tragically, the day before the tournament, Michelle’s brother, Mark, passed away unexpectedly, and the event was cancelled.

In 2000, Michelle and her friends chose to hold the tournament in memory of her brother, Mark. They decided that all proceeds would be donated in Mark’s name to St. Catherine’s School (later Charlestown Catholic Elementary School). After the school eventually closed, Michelle and the committee redirected their efforts to awarding scholarships to Charlestown students attending Catholic schools. The tradition continued for the next ten years, until tragedy struck the Gorman family once more when Michelle lost her courageous battle with brain cancer. One of Michelle’s final wishes was for the tournament to live on and for scholarships to continue being awarded in Mark’s memory.

In 2010, Michelle’s family and friends took over the committee to carry on the tournament. Each year, scholarships have been awarded in memory of both Mark and Michelle Gorman. The committee has also extended this tradition by honoring the memory of family members and friends who supported the tournament throughout the years, awarding scholarships in their names as well.

As the women participants grew older, the tournament transitioned from softball to cornhole. Over the past 26 years, the committee has been fortunate to have the continued support of many long-time participants, while always welcoming newcomers who wish to join in the tradition.

The Mark and Michelle Gorman Scholarships have awarded more than $100,000 over the past 25 years, and the tradition will continue this year.

A total of $6,500 in scholarships will be awarded for the 2025-2026 school year. Four scholarships will be given: one girl and one boy in each of two categories, Preschool through Grade 12 and College.

Special Scholarships: Additional scholarships will be awarded in loving memory of Jay O’Connor and Nancy Shields.

Eligibility:

• Must be a Charlestown resident.

• Must be enrolled in a private or Catholic school, or be a participant in our annual tournament.

• Tournament donors may submit one eligible non-Charlestown resident entry.

How to Apply:

• Fill out a 3×5 index card with the following information: Student name

• Address

• Phone number

• School

• Grade

• Drop off the completed card during the Annual Cornhole Tournament: Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

• Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Location: Barry Playground, Charlestown

Additional Details:

• Only index card entries will be accepted.

• One entry per student.

• Tournament donors must include their name on the entry card.

• Winners will be chosen by lottery and announced at the end of the tournament