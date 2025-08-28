From the Heart

With 33 years of service (and counting) at NEW Health, Vincenzo Scibelli embraces a mission that is deeply personal, amid a changing health care landscape

Running a community health care center requires a unique blend of heart and strategy. Few leaders embrace that balance quite like Vincenzo Scibelli, the CEO of NEW Health.

When you do the job right, like Scibelli surely has, you don’t often get headlines. But for the past 33 years, with no fanfare but plenty of admiration, he has quietly and steadfastly shaped the lives of thousands of patients from the city’s North End and Charlestown neighborhoods who have depended on his combination of managerial expertise, deep compassion, and unwavering commitment to their health and wellness.

Perhaps surprisingly for a chief executive officer – but maybe not so much to those who know him — the healthcare field for Scibelli was never a business endeavor. It was personal. Raised in a close-knit Italian-American family, he witnessed his mother’s extraordinary devotion as a caregiver in long-term facilities. He calls her his “first and greatest teacher.”

“She taught me that to care for others is not just a profession, it’s a way of life,” he said.

A Lifelong Curiosity About the Human Condition

That early influence sparked a lifelong curiosity about the human condition, relationships, and the dynamics of family life. Scibelli earned degrees in psychology and Italian literature at Boston University, where he began to explore the intersections of mind, culture, and community. His academic journey continued with dual master’s degrees in social work and public health, providing him with a unique perspective on individual care and healthcare systems.

In 1992, Scibelli joined NEW Health as a psychotherapist in the Behavioral Health Department. His new professional home allowed him to merge his clinical training, cultural heritage, and passion for service. Fluent in Italian, he became a trusted resource for Italian-speaking patients, offering therapy that honored their language, culture, and personal preferences. His work with children through play therapy and his application of psychodynamic theory to family and individual treatment exemplified his understanding and compassion, as well a mind open to new paths to improved care.

Recognized for his leadership potential, Scibelli was promoted two years later to director of behavioral health. He expanded the department’s size from six to 15 providers, a move that significantly increased access to mental health services for the North End community.

For this first-generation Italian-American, the connection to the immigrant experience has been a cornerstone of his work.

“Every patient’s story reflects a piece of my own family’s journey,” he said. “That shared experience builds trust, and trust is the foundation of care.”

Eager to make a broader impact, Scibelli continued his leadership development through the UCLA Health Care Executive Program. His commitment to lifelong learning propelled him through successive leadership roles at NEW Health, serving as chief compliance officer, then as chief operating officer, and, ultimately, CEO.

Yet, even as his responsibilities grew, Scibelli remained grounded in his clinical roots. He has continued to see patients throughout his career, maintaining a personal connection to the work that first inspired him.

“Staying connected to patient care keeps me grounded in why we’re here,” he said. “It reminds me every day of the human side of healthcare.”

Concern Over ‘Big, Beautiful’ Cuts

As CEO, Scibelli’s leadership has been transformative. His vision combines operational excellence with a deep sense of mission — ensuring that NEW Health remains a pillar of care, compassion, and community in the North End and Charlestown. Colleagues and community members alike describe him as a thoughtful, mission-driven leader whose empathy guides every decision. That description is of no small importance at any time, but perhaps never more so than the present, as various political and economic forces are impacting the US health care system.

Scibelli is deeply concerned about the impact of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” on federally qualified health care centers like NEW Health. He fears that thousands of Massachusetts residents will lose access to live-saving care because of the bill’s cuts to Medicaid.

“People will die because they will no longer be eligible for public health insurance,” he said. “If they lose their health insurance, they don’t just lose coverage—they lose access to preventive care, cancer screenings, medication, behavioral health services, and food support.”

He also fears the impact of the cuts on the operations and staffing of community health providers.

“We’re already preparing for a wave of uncompensated care and a drop in reimbursement that will strain our staff, reduce our capacity, and jeopardize our ability to continue offering essential services,” he said, adding that financial pressures from Medicaid cuts will make it harder for community health centers to compete for talent against large hospital systems.

‘This Work is a Privilege’

For a man whose life’s work and personal and professional philosophies have led him to this important place, at this critical time, to serve a patient population that needs his center dearly, those fears run deep.

“The community health center model offers a different kind of environment—one that’s more local, nimble, and relationship-based,” he noted. “Our patients often live just blocks from where they receive care, and our staff are often members of the same community. That creates a unique kind of continuity and trust that helps reduce barriers to care, especially for historically marginalized populations.

“We are a complement to the work being done by larger systems like Mass General-Brigham. As the health care landscape evolves, community health centers can play a critical role in expanding access, relieving pressure on hospital-based systems, and working hand-in-hand with our academic partners to deliver care that is both patient-centered and mission-aligned.”

Today, 33 years after his journey started, Scibelli’s legacy at NEW Health is rooted in strength, compassion, and a vision of what community-based care should be. That legacy endures, and is still growing, as he continues to care for patients and champion the services that his communities need. To him, the work is about people’s lives, and so of course it’s personal.

“This work is a privilege. It’s about making sure that every person—no matter their background, their language, or their means—receives the care they deserve.”