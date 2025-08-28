BPS launches community engagement partnership across Charlestown

Boston Public Schools (BPS) has launched a comprehensive community engagement process to better understand the strengths and needs of schools in Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End (Region 1). The main goal through this work will be to identify opportunities to further enhance what i s working well, and to chart a path for continued growth, equity, and academic excellence across all Region 1 schools over the next five years.

This work will build upon the strong foundation already established within the BPS school communities, while identifying opportunities for further improvement and i nnovation to meet the needs and wants of the families BPS serves.

“We are excited to engage our families and communities in an open and honest conversation that provides them an opportunity to share their vision for our schools,” said BPS Region 1 School Superintendent Tommy Welch. “This is the kind of essential collaboration that will provide our students with greater access to a rigorous high quality education and set them up for future success. I look forward to hearing from our families and communities as we continue developing a strong future for schools together.”

BPS Interim Superintendent and Boston Latin School Headmaster, will lead this work. Each brings a deep knowledge of BPS schools and communities.

“This work will build on the incredible dedication already shown by our educators, families, and students, while also creating space to reimagine how we serve all learners. For this initiative to be successful, we need broad and ongoing community participation, not just from school families, but from the larger neighborhood community as well,” said Boston City Councilor Coletta Zapata . “Thank you to all the families who have already made your voices heard. Thank you to Mayor Wu, Superintendent Mary Skipper, Assistant Superintendent Tommy Welch, and the CCE team for stepping up and committing to this important effort. I look forward to working closely with each of you as we shape a more equitable and connected future for Region 1.”

Boston Public Schools and CCE have already begun one-on-one meetings with Region 1 school leaders and team members. In the coming weeks and months, BPS and CCE will host focus groups, school community meetings and broader community meetings that will help shape priorities in alignment with the district’s Strategic Plan.

School leaders will share the dates and times of the meeting for any current BPS families interested in participating. Community-wide meetings will be announced as they are scheduled.