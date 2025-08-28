Annual Purple bow campaign raises od awareness, symbolizes power of recovery

North Suffolk Community Services (NSCS), a nonprofit behavioral health and human services provider, hosted the 4th Annual Adopt-A-Pole Kickoff at its East Boston recovery support center on Aug. 21, an event that aims to honor loved ones lost to overdose, showcase the power and possibility of recovery, and end the stigma around addiction.

“Nearly everyone here has lost someone they love to overdose, which makes this a profoundly personal gathering,” said NSCS Chief Operating Officer Audrey Clairmont in welcoming more than 60 people to the kickoff. “The bows you see today are more than symbols – they raise awareness of a disease that remains deeply stigmatized, and they serve as a quiet but powerful expression of support and solidarity for so many in our community who continue to suffer (from addiction).”

From the event, volunteers, recovery coaches, family members and others fanned out across East Boston, Chelsea, Charlestown, Revere, Winthrop, Malden, Roxbury, South Boston and Lynn to hang more than 1,000 purple bows on lamp posts and light poles in those communities. On Friday, Aug. 22, the teams hung purple ribbons along the Mass. and Cass corridor in Boston. Attendees included Christian Arthur, of the Boston Public Health Commission; Gabriela Ramirez, Deputy Chief of Staff for Boston City Counselor Gabriela Coletta Zapata; Yasmina Lachmi, legislative aide to state Sen. Lydia Edwards; and Gloribel Rivas-Soldz and Roberto Gomez, chiefs of staff for state Rep. Adrian Madaro; and Boston mayoral candidate Josh Kraft.

Adopt-A-Pole, which was started in 2022 by the nonprofit Scars in Heaven, kicks off during the third week in August so that all the bows are hung prior to International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31. They remain up through September, which is Recovery Month. The event is supported by NSCS, Chapters Recovery Center, Think of Michael Foundation, Gavin Foundation, All Roads Charlestown, The Recovery Exchange Peer Recovery Center, The Bridge Recovery Center, City of Revere, Turn it Around Charlestown and the Winthrop CLEAR (Community & Law Enforcement Assisted Recovery) Program, and through community donations.

