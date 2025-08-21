Healey-Driscoll Administration Awards Over $2.3 Million to Expand Waterfront Ferry and Water transportation on Boston Harbor

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced more than $2.3 million in new funding to expand ferry and water transportation services on the Boston Harbor last week. The grants will support six projects that make water-based transit a faster, more affordable, and more accessible option for residents — whether they’re commuting to work, visiting cultural landmarks or exploring educational opportunities along the harbor, according to the administration.

The funding includes $1 million for the MBTA to support a redesigned route for the Winthrop/Quincy commuter ferry, tripling daily passenger capacity and saving riders up to 45 minutes round trip by eliminating route inefficiencies. The new, separate routes serving Quincy and Winthrop make stops at Logan Airport, the Seaport, and Aquarium.

“Water transportation is quickly becoming a go to mode under the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s leadership,” said MBTA Phillip Eng General Manager and CEO. “I thank Secretary Tepper and Commissioner Heiple for this grant that allows us to improve the Quincy and Winthrop ferry routes where ridership has increased over 100 percent; delivering faster, more reliable, and fully accessible ferry service for the public that we serve. I’m proud of the MBTA team as we make strategic investments delivering improved water transportation as part of our multimodal mass transportation system and allow all to experience the beauty of the Boston Harbor and our waterfront communities.”

The funding also includes around $81,500 for the Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard to fund dock improvements in the Charlestown Navy Yard, including additional signage and public seating.

“The Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard is thrilled to receive a Boston Harbor Water Transportation Grant to improve access to water transportation at the Harborview Dock in the Navy Yard,” said Michael W. Parker, Chairperson, Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard. “The grant will increase awareness of the availability of water transit options to residents and visitors to Charlestown. Many in Charlestown depend on water transportation to access other neighborhoods along the waterfront for work and play and know that they have the best commute in the city.

“Our hope is that enough people utilize this convenient and dependable form of transit to justify an expansion of service in the very near future.”

Around $400,000 was awarded to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority to support free or subsidized tickets for service workers commuting to the Seaport and operations costs for the East Boston-to-Seaport Ferry route.

“We are grateful to the Healey-Driscoll Administration and to the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) for their commitment to expanding water transportation services on Boston Harbor,” said Marcel Vernon, Sr., Chief Executive Officer, Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. “In addition to the cultural and educational opportunities that the grant creates, this award will continue to allow us to grow ridership on our existing ferry service and will be a significant resource for service workers commuting to the South Boston Waterfront.”

This initiative is part of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s (MassDEP) broader effort to reduce road congestion and make daily travel easier for residents and workers in the region. The projects selected for funding will increase ferry capacity, add new routes and support nonprofit-led programs that use water transportation to bring students and families closer to the region’s cultural and historical assets.

“We’re making getting around the Harbor faster, easier and more affordable,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Investing in ferries and waterfront transit helps more people get to work, school, appointments and to all of our incredible restaurants and shops on time and at a lower cost.”

This is the inaugural Boston Harbor Water Transportation grant. Projects receiving funding include the MBTA’s redesigned Winthrop/Quincy ferry routes, which will triple daily passenger capacity between the Seaport, Winthrop and Quincy. Additionally, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority’s Seaport ferry will be able to transport more commuters from North Station to the Seaport and East Boston. Several non-profit organizations that use water transportation for educational and cultural programming on Boston Harbor are also receiving funding.

“These funds help take cars off the road and improve access to sustainable transportation options, said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “We are making smart investments in our future – reducing pollution, improving air quality, and making our daily commutes part of the solution.”