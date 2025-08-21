News by Patriot-Bridge Staff • August 21, 2025 • 0 Comments Courtesy photoMayor Michelle Wu, Senator Lydia Edwards, Representative Dan Ryan, and residents joined Related Beal to mark the grand opening of Charlestown’s only laundromat, located at 194 Bunker Hill Street in Charlestown. The laundromat was developed in response to community conversations about what was missing from Charlestown and is part of Related Beal’s larger investment in the neighborhood. As the only laundromat in Charlestown, the purpose-built facility fills a longstanding gap by offering accessible laundry services to neighborhood resident