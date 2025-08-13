‘Bridge of Joy’ Sculptures on Display until 2027

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Courtesy Photos By Boddy Shakes

“Bridge of Joy,” a new public art installation with art by well known artists Gillie and Marc opened last week in Charlestown. Over 400 people attended the event on a warm summer evening, enjoying activities, food and a special video recording from the artists introducing themselves, their work and their pride in bringing the sculptures to Charlestown.

Shown are some of the sculptures on display around Charlestown.

The sculpture installation, Bridge of Joy, has three HUGE bronze sculptures, and the sculptures will be on display for the next two years through July 2027.

President of Navy Yard Garden & Art, Robin DiGiammarino stated: “The goal for Bridge of Joy is to connect two parts of Charlestown divided by the Tobin Bridge through public art. The Navy Yard Garden & Art board of directors set four goals for the Bridge of Joy: the art had to be large, unexpected, interactive and joyful. We believe public art can transform communities. With partial funding from a Neighborhood Downtown Activation Grant from the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, and with help from individuals, businesses and community groups, Navy Yard Garden & Art made it happen! ” Bridge of Joy is a multi-year effort and the goal set by Navy Yard Garden & Art is to connect two parts of Charlestown separated by the Tobin Bridge.

Gillie and Marc have shown their work in cities around the world, from London to New York, and from Sydney to Singapore and now their work is on display in Charlestown for the next two years.Wildlife Wonders, the name for the three sculptures artists Gillie and Marc, is the inaugural installation for the Bridge of Joy. The largest of the three sculptures, “The Arms of Friendship” weighs over seven tons and measures fourteen feet high and thirty six feet long. The two other sculptures, “The Hippo Was Hungry to Try New Things with Rabbitwoman” and the “Wild Table of Love” complete the installation.

This outdoor installation is free and open to the public.