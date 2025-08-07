Jack Kelly III Receives Provisional License for a Cannabis Shop

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Jack F. Kelly III.

Jack F. Kelly III told the Charlestown Patriot-Bridge that he has received his provisional license from the state to open a cannabis shop in Charlestown.

Kelly, 44, said that he has secured a location for the new business, Charlestown Cannabis, at 31 Cambridge St., Unit 1, in Sullivan Square. Customers will have access to eight parking spots outside the shop.

“We need to do some interior construction, and I am in discussions with contractors and electricians,” said Kelly. “Ideally, I’d like to work with a local construction company. I am looking for investors who would like to be a partner in the business.”

Kelly believes that if construction begins this month, the shop could be open for business in October. He intends to hire Charlestown residents to work in the shop.

“I’m ready to go,” said Kelly. “The cannabis industry is maturing, and I believe we will be successful in this venture.”

Kelly is well known in the Charlestown community. He was the neighborhood liaison under former Mayor Tom Menino. He was a candidate for an at-large seat on the Boston City Council in 2013, finishing eighth with 23,967 votes.