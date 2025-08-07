DiDomenico and Colleagues Pass a Permanent ‘Blue Envelope’ Program Supporting People with Autism

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Senator DiDomenico and his Senate colleagues passed An Act facilitating better interactions between police officers and persons with autism spectrum disorder, which would make permanent the ‘blue envelope’ program first advanced by the Senate early last year.

Blue envelopes prevent miscommunication and promote better understanding during traffic stops that involve a person with autism spectrum disorder. The Senate unanimously approved a similar bill in January 2024, and the Massachusetts State Police then proactively implemented a blue envelope program last spring. This bill, S.2558, would write the practice into state law.

The outside of the envelope notes that the person has autism spectrum disorder. It also prominently features guidance about how to best interact with an individual with autism whose ability to communicate is likely to be negatively affected by a stressful situation. Inside the envelope, there are places to store the individual’s driver’s license and vehicle registration. Individuals with autism, or their parents or guardians, can request the envelopes from the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV).

“This legislation is so important because it will improve communication and interactions between law enforcement officers and our neighbors with autism which will improve public safety for everyone,” said Sal DiDomenico, Assistant Majority Leader of the Massachusetts Senate. “I am proud to support this commonsense measure that has garnered support from a wide range of groups and will continue to make Massachusetts safer for our residents. Thank you, Senate President Spilka, Chair Rodrigues, Senator Crighton and Senator Comerford for getting this legislation the attention and urgency it deserves.”

Senators passed the legislation on a 39-0 roll call vote. The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Statements of Support

“The ‘blue envelope’ would be a game changer for our family and for so many Massachusetts residents,” said Ilyse Levine-Kanji, an Executive Committee member of Advocates for Autism of Massachusetts (AFAM). “Like many people with autism, my 27-year-old son Sam does not have any physical characteristics that indicate he has autism. In a stressful situation, where split second decisions must be made, I’m relieved that a police officer could see a blue envelope in Sam’s car and immediately understand that any unusual behavior or speech pattern is a result of his autism. This bill could thereby dramatically decrease the possibility of a tragic misunderstanding. Advocates for Autism of Massachusetts is extremely grateful for Senator Commerford’s leadership in introducing and championing this common-sense initiative and to the Senate for moving so quickly to pass the bill.”