RFP Responses for Pier 5 Presented at Public Meeting

By Michael Coughlin Jr.

During a public meeting held by the Planning Department last week, submissions in response to a request for proposals (RFP) to redevelop Pier 5 in the Charlestown Navy Yard were presented to attendees.

The area of interest contains about 158,461 square feet, containing a vacant pier and adjacent watersheet, Ben Merker, a real estate development officer at the Planning Department, said.

As for the goal of the aforementioned RFP, which was released last September, Merker said it is to “convey the property to allow the development of open space, active and passive recreational uses, civic and cultural facilities, and water-dependent uses.”

The first presentation during last week’s meeting was from Charlestown Marina, LLC. It proposes to expand the existing Charlestown Marina to Pier 5, adding 45 approximately 50-foot-long public slips and removing the existing pier.

“Today we operate seven marinas in Boston, and we also operate and own a marina in Portland, Maine, and Provincetown,” said Ann Lagasse of Charlestown Marina, LLC.

According to the entity’s presentation, plans also call for new publicly accessible floating docks and wave attenuators stemming off of Pier 6.

“There would be an addition to Pier 6, so it would not impact the Harborwalk or the public amenities we have on Pier 6,” said Lagasse, who said new boat owners would potentially park at Flagship Wharf or in its current parking lot.

As the presentation progressed, Lagasse noted that construction would not cause disruptions to traffic in the Navy Yard because it would all take place on the water, adding that they estimate the cost to be about $15 million, which would be funded through the operations of its bigger company.

“We believe we have the experience, the financial ability, the experience in terms of permitting,” said Lagasse. “All of these things are complicated, but we have very good relationships with the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection), the Army Corps — all the agencies that are needed to continue to expand this marina.”

The next and final presentation was from Courageous Sailing Center for Youth, Inc. Bill Jacobson, a Board Member for the nonprofit community sailing center, which has a mission to “transform lives through sailing programs that inspire learning, personal growth, and leadership,” according to its website, and serves around 1,000 kids, described the proposal.

“We are seeking to transform the neglected pier into a beacon of education, sustainability, and recreation where residents and visitors to Boston can appreciate our beloved harbor all year long,” said Jacobson.

He expressed that the organization has facilities on Pier 4, which have remained stagnant for 37 years. “There is no year-round running water and only porta-potty facilities for bathrooms,” said Jacobson.

Specifically, Courageous proposes the creation of a “world-class social infrastructure facility,” which would provide year-round waterfront access, an amphibious park, educational space, and other amenities.

For example, plans include viewing areas, a learning lagoon, an ocean-fed pool, and a “two-story hub space.”

Courageous estimates that this project would cost $65-$80 million, which would be funded through public, private, and philanthropic means.

Following the presentations, the floor was given to attendees for a question-and-answer session with the proponents, and reactions to the proposals were varied.

At the beginning of the session, Rosemary Macero, a resident, inquired why a proposal from the Pier 5 Association, a group dedicated to preserving the pier, which calls for an open public park, was not included in the presentations.

In response, Merker said, “RFPs have to be submitted with certain aspects, all RFPs — and crucial parts of that proposal were not submitted.”

One major issue for those who were not supportive of the proposal from Courageous was that some felt it was not really a community project. Some also took issue with the potential involvement of ASM Global. The entity is described on its website as “the world’s leading venue management company and producer of live event experiences.”

“It’s a large-scale commercial operation that would privatize the pier for decades to come,” said Jules Pieri, noting that the project includes aspects such as a public venue and a theater, and that other amenities like those would be monetized.

In response to comments like the ones above, Jacobson stressed that the proposal is “for the kids,” indicating the organization wants to “10x” the number of kids it can serve at the site.

Dave Alexander, the Board President of Courageous, emphasized that monetization and efforts like bringing on ASM Global are to ensure the project can sustain itself, as unlimited public funding is not available.

While Courageous’ proposal had its detractors, some in attendance spoke in support of it. “In my view, Courageous is an amazing organization,” said Tim Graubert, a resident and active member of the organization. “They really deserve a proper clubhouse.”

As for Charlestown Marina, LLC’s proposal, there was not as much discussion around it, but it also had its share of supporters and opponents.

“The commitment of the Lagasse family to the maritime community is immense. They provide state-of-the-art facilities for boaters while actively assisting other organizations to improve the lives of people with disabilities,” said Harry Horgan, a supporter of the Charlestown Marina, LLC proposal.

Marian Tse, who was opposed to the Charlestown Marina, LLC proposal, argued that, “It is purely a commercial venture that offers no meaningful public benefit.”

Moreover, there were some speakers, like Tse, who opposed both proposals, and at least another who was supportive of both.

The discussion following the proposals was extensive. To view a recording of the meeting and the subsequent conversation, visit https://www.bostonplans.org/planning-zoning/planning-initiatives/pier-5.

The current comment period is open until September 12, and comments can be submitted at the link above as the city, with community feedback, determines whether to select one or none of the proposals for tentative designation.