News Briefs

Boston Children’s School turns 60

The Boston Children’s School celebrated a major milestone this past May.

Founded in 1965, the Boston Children’s School, a pioneer in private early elementary education, celebrated its 60th Jubilee Anniversary at the West End Museum. The Boston Children’s School began as a private preschool during the redevelopment phase of the West End. Over the years the school expanded. Today, in addition to the original preschool, the Boston Children’s School also offers Kindergarten and Grades 1 thorough 3 programs. Its student body is international.

This iconic school is still situated in its original location at 8 Whittier Place in Boston. Registration is open to all children between 2.9 and 7 years of age.

More information is available at the BCS website (www.bostonchildrensschool.org), or you can call the school at 617-367-6239 for additional information.

Overnight Double Lane Closures on Route 1 NB and SB over Webster Avenue

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that it will be implementing overnight double lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound during weeknights for approximately three weeks. These impacts are scheduled to occur Monday night to Thursday night from approximately 10:00 p.m., through 5:00 a.m.

The lane closures are necessary to establish a work zone which will enable crews and contractors to carry out work as part of the ongoing project to clean, paint, and make steel and concrete repairs to Webster Avenue Bridge on Route 1.

Appropriate signage and law enforcement details will be in place to guide drivers through the work area.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

For information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

Dial 511 before heading out onto the roadways and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, access to traffic cameras, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.