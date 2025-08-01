NEW Health Celebrates National Health Center Week with Community Events

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

North End Waterfront Health (NEW Health) is celebrating National Health Center Week (NHCW) from August 3 through August 9 with free community celebrations throughout the week, at both sites in the North End and Charlestown.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the Charlestown site for NEW Health, , and that will be celebrated on August 6. Upon opening in December 2015, NEW Health became Charlestown’s first full-service health center and is committed to improving the quality of health and life for its over 5,000 patients in the neighborhood.

This annual celebration endorsed by the National Association of Community Health Centers helps raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers over the past five decades. In honor of this, NEW Health invites the entire North End and Charlestown communities to take advantage of the free resources and activities they are offering. National Health Center Week is more critical than ever this year as non-profit community health centers like NEW Health provide invaluable resources to those they serve and need funding to continue providing their breadth of services.

One of these crucial services is NEW Health’s Food Access program. In addition to the produce distributions noted below as part of NHCW, NEW Health regularly holds these monthly in both communities. NEW Health’s Food Access Program, serving both its North End and Charlestown sites, was established in 2016. NEW Health has increased its efforts since 2020 and with the help of the community, has been able to serve over 100 families per month. The Charlestown site also has a Community Fridge, located just outside the health center and open at all times, stocked with free, healthy food for everyone in need.

All events below are free and open to the public, but registration is encouraged by emailing Danny Coakley, [email protected].