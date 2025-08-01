MBTA Celebrates Anniversary of ADA Alongside City of Boston

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The MBTA proudly celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and joined advocates, members of the community, and legislators at the ADA 35 Rally and March led by the City of Boston and the Boston Center for Independent Living (BCIL). The Rally and March took place last week in support of disability rights.

“The Healey-Driscoll administration is committed to providing high quality access to jobs, housing, health care, transportation, and all other elements necessary for a high quality of life,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary is cause for celebration – the landmark legislation has physically and literally opened doors for millions of people. Accessible transportation is about fairness and equity, and when everyone can travel, our residents have the world opened to them.”

Every day, the MBTA honors the spirit of the ADA by working to make all aspects of its system and transit service easier for people with disabilities and older adults to use. By investing in accessibility, the MBTA advances a more modernized, human-centered system that benefits all riders, including parents and caregivers traveling with strollers, veterans, those with temporary injuries, and visitors to the system. With a focus on providing inclusive service for all riders, the MBTA continues to make important progress, aiming to be a national leader in accessible public transit. When the ADA was passed in 1990, only 22% of MBTA stations were accessible – today, nearly 85% of stations are accessible, and by 2030, the MBTA is on track to reach nearly 95% accessibility at stations.

“Accessibility is essential to quality of life and the ability to enjoy all that life has to offer. This ADA 35 event is a reminder that there is more to do. With a focus on accessibility as we rebuild our infrastructure, the MBTA is committed to doing our part to make sure all who want or need to use public transportation can do so ,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “I’d like to thank Laura Brelsford, Assistant GM for Systemwide Accessibility, for her leadership, our entire workforce, and our partnership with advocates and stakeholders that helps drive this progress to date and the work that lies ahead in making our system fully accessible across all modes.”

This year alone, 10 stations – four on the Green Line D branch as well as Wellesley Square, West Medford, Franklin, Walpole, North Wilmington, and Winchester Center – have benefited from major accessibility upgrades with an eleventh – Natick Center – slated for completion in August 2025, and 30 more to come over the next five years.

Across the system, over 400 bus stops have also been completely rebuilt over the last five years to improve accessibility with 40 more stops planned to be upgraded this year. The MBTA bus fleet is 100% accessible, the new Red and Orange Line cars are the MBTA’s most accessible subway vehicles in the system’s history, and the upcoming Type 10 Green Line “supercar” includes a 100% low-floor design with a modern public information system.

At Downtown Crossing, a major accessibility project is underway to install two new elevators, which will create the MBTA’s first fully accessible connection between the Red and Orange lines – a major milestone for riders.

These improvements would not be possible without the work and advocacy of the Daniels-Finegold plaintiffs and the 2006 MBTA/Daniels-Finegold Settlement Agreement, which called for sweeping accessibility improvements across the Authority. The MBTA strives to go above and beyond the terms of the Agreement with every improvement a result of a strong partnership between the plaintiffs, Greater Boston Legal Services, MBTA, and Judge Patrick King who serves as the settlement’s independent monitor.

“The anniversary of the ADA is a great opportunity to reflect on both how far we’ve come, and how far we have to go. In looking back on the progress we’ve made towards making the system fully accessible, by far and away the most impactful change has been an embracing of the understanding that the perspectives and insights of disabled people matter,” said Laura Brelsford, MBTA Assistant General Manager, System-Wide Accessibility. “By ensuring people with disabilities, both employees as well as riders, have a seat at the decision-making table we are best positioned to make lasting positive change that benefits all. That has been, and will continue to be, the secret to our success.”