Mayor Michelle Wu’s Movie Nights begin August 5

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Mayor Wu’s Movie Nights, featuring family-favorite movies in 12 City of Boston parks beginning August 5 through August 29.

The Mayor’s Movie Nights series is hosted by the Boston Parks and Recreation Department and sponsored by Bank of America with additional support from the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment. All movies begin at dusk. Free fresh popcorn will be available while supplies last.

Dates and locations for area venues are as follows:

Monday, August 11

“Transformers One”

Jamaica Pond Pinebank

350 Jamaicaway, Jamaica Plain

Tuesday, August 12

*Meteor Shower Program* featuring “Wall-E”

with family friendly entertainment starting at 7 p.m.

Healy Playground

160 Florence Street, Roslindale

Wednesday, August 13

“Migration”

Chandler Pond

95 Lake Shore Road, Allston-Brighton

Friday, August 15

“Paddington in Peru”

Hynes Playground

502 VFW Parkway, West Roxbury

Monday, August 18

“Moana 2”

Titus Sparrow Park

75 W Rutland Square, South End

Tuesday, August 26

“Wild Robot”

Noyes Playground

86 Boardman Street, East Boston

Wednesday, August 27

“Moana 2”

Barry Field

41 Medford Street, Charlestown

Thursday, August 28

“Despicable Me 4”

Moakley Park

Columbia Road at Mercer Street, South Boston

Friday, August 29

“Wicked”

With Wicked themed entertainment starting at 5:30 p.m.

Boston Common Parade Ground

38 Beacon Street, Boston

