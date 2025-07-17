Encore Boston Harbor Team and The Pack Shack Packed more than Half-a-million Meals for Families in Need

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Volunteers made up of Encore Boston Harbor team members, volunteers from partner organizations, community members, and the team from The Pack Shack prepared and packed 591,798 free and nutritious meals that will be distributed to families in need in the Greater Boston area. This was the first phase of this year’s “Feed the Funnel” event, which is held biannually by Encore Boston Harbor and has produced one million free meals annually for the last six years.

“I am so proud of our team and all of our partners, friends and family for making this Feed the Funnel such a success,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “Bringing almost 600,000 meals to our local communities, while having so much fun doing so makes this volunteer effort especially gratifying.”

The local nonprofits receiving the prepared meals from Encore Boston Harbor are:

• Pine Street Inn

• Greater Boston Food Bank

• Red Cross Food Pantry

• Food for Free

• Spoonfuls

• Bread of Life

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester

• Health Saugus-Healthy Students

The second phase of the Feed the Funnel event will take place December 15-17, 2025. Interested participants can email [email protected] to be added to the registration list for when final times are released.

