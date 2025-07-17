DiDomenico Supports Girls’ Physical, Mental Health with $50,000 for Girls on the Run Greater Boston

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Girls on the Run (GOTR) Greater Boston is thanking State Senator Sal DiDomenico of Everett, who secured $50,000 in the state’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget to support social-emotional learning and empowerment programming for girls in grades 3-8 in his Middlesex and Suffolk Senate district.

The funding will support expansion of GOTR programming throughout parts of Cambridge, Charlestown, Chelsea and Everett and will provide scholarships for participants, coach training and program materials.

“Senator DiDomenico continues to be a champion for girls in his district, ensuring they can discover and activate their limitless potential. Through this program, participants grow more confident, become more physically active, and gain a new perspective on what is possible,“ said Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, GOTR Greater Boston’s Executive Director. “We’re incredibly grateful for the Senator’s ongoing commitment at a critical time for girls today.”

“I am proud to support this organization that is helping young girls build confidence, stay active, and most importantly, have fun with their friends,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I know additional funding can make a huge difference for organizations like Girls on the Run and it is a privilege to help ensure girls from across my district will now be able to benefit from these empowering programs.”

GOTR inspires girls in 3rd through 8th grade to be joyful, healthy, and confident, using a research-backed curriculum that develops critical life skills and increases physical activity through dynamic discussions, games, and movement-based activities. GOTR Greater Boston serves more than 4,000 3rd-8th graders throughout Eastern Massachusetts each year.

Each GOTR season ends with a celebratory 5K event that illustrates the goal-setting tools girls learn throughout the program. At this past spring’s GOTR 5K celebration held on Boston Common, more than 320 girls from 15 teams throughout Senator DiDomenico’s district participated, joining nearly 7,500 other GOTR participants, their 5K buddies, event volunteers and spectators.

Girls on the Run’s fall season will start the week of September 21, 2025. Those interested in registering their girl or coaching the program should reach out to the local GOTR Greater Boston staff for more information. Registration can be found on the Girls on the Run Greater Boston website at girlsontherunboston.org.