Coletta Zapata Leads Hearing to Implement a Fire Victim Fund

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata sponsored a hearing on July 10, to discuss creating an emergency relief fund for fire victims and to explore long-term solutions for fire prevention and emergency response. Earlier this year, she introduced the hearing order as part of her ongoing work following a wave of residential fires that displaced families across Boston and left many without stable housing, food, or financial resources.

“These tragedies don’t end when the flames go out — they ripple through our streets, schools, churches, and community spaces as families and neighbors navigate profound loss. In East Boston, we’ve seen incredible acts of solidarity, with neighbors launching donation drives, delivering meals, and organizing fundraisers. It’s time for the City to step up with a standardized, citywide response that ensures no one is left behind. A Fire Victim Fund with clear eligibility criteria and equitable distribution can serve as a lifeline during someone’s worst moment,” said Councilor Coletta Zapata. “I’m grateful for the thoughtful dialogue with my colleagues, the administration, and community members, and I look forward to continuing this important work.”

Coletta Zapata believes that a dedicated Fire Victim Fund would offer immediate assistance to individuals affected by emergencies, covering urgent needs such as housing, food, and clothing. The Councilor has proposed exploring philanthropic and strategic partnerships to sustainably fund the initiative and pointed to other cities like San Francisco that have successfully implemented a municipal relief fund.

During the hearing, Councilors were joined by members of the administration including Lindsey Santana, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, Adrian Jordan, Chief of Emergency Preparedness, Paul Burke, Commissioner and Chief of the Boston Fire Department, and Danielle Johnson, Director of Office of Housing Stability. Emergency support is managed through a collaboration between several City departments, including the Office of Neighborhood Services, Emergency Management, and the Office of Housing Stability, alongside the Red Cross. The Fire Department ensures safety and victim assistance, while Emergency Management and the Red Cross address immediate needs. The Office of Neighborhood Services works with residents making sure needs are elevated, and the Office of Housing Stability helps residents understand their rights, access temporary shelter, and connect to resources, including financial aid for housing costs. Community organizations often step in to fill remaining gaps, organizing fundraisers and collecting clothing and other essentials.

The hearing highlighted the critical need for immediate, flexible financial assistance for families recovering from emergencies, which often leave households with unforeseen costs exceeding $10,000. Representatives from the Red Cross shared that, in addition to case management and mental health support, they provide an average of $723 in immediate aid to help cover urgent needs such as transportation, food, clothing, or rent. San Francisco has successfully created structured Fire Relief Funds, with public and private dollars administered in partnership with trusted nonprofits ensuring fast, flexible aid to families based on need. Councilor Coletta Zapata convened the hearing to explore how Boston could implement a similar, structured fund to address existing gaps and better support residents in crisis. The discussion also underscored the need to hold landlords accountable, noting that Massachusetts law requires them to provide $750 in tenant relocation assistance after a fire or fire-related damage — a responsibility many often fail to meet.

Boston residents testified in support of the proposed dedicated Fire Victim Fund, highlighting the need for a standardized and equitable process to help families rebuild in the aftermath of a fire and to ease the burden on already stretched City departments and community organizations.

A recording of the hearing can be found at www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHFbtvBYxtw.

This hearing is co-sponsored by Councilor At-Large Ruthzee Louijeune and District 4 Councilor Brian Worrell. This docket will remain in the Committee on City Services and Innovation Technology and future conversations will be held.