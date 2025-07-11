Wu Announces Roundhead Brewing Beer Garden to Travel to Various Boston Parks

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department announced the Roundhead Brewing’s Beer Gardens 2025, the second annual iteration of this traveling beer garden series. Roundhead’s Beer Gardens 2025 travel to six of Boston’s parks throughout the summer with food and beverages for all ages. The first activation launched in South Boston at A Street Park in early June and moved to Copley Square on June 21.

“Boston’s parks are a refreshing place to bring together community members and create opportunities for local businesses,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am excited to see Roundhead Beer Garden travel across our lively parks for a second year as Boston continues to be a fun and family-friendly home for all with public spaces for all to enjoy.”

“We’re proud to partner with Roundhead Brewing for a second summer to bring residents together in open spaces across the city,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “The Roundhead Brewing Beer Garden series is a great example of how partnerships with local businesses can build community, support public spaces, and invite people to enjoy our parks in a variety of ways.”

In 2023, the City issued a Request for Proposals for a seasonal mobile outdoor hospitality opportunity that includes alcohol service. This marks the second year of a three-year contract with Hyde Park-based Roundhead Brewing Company. Founded in 2017, Roundhead is Massachusetts’s first Latino-owned brewery.

“We’re happy for this opportunity to work with the City, and show what we are doing here at Roundhead,” said Luis Espinoza, Founder of Roundhead Brewing. “We are proud to bring people together in our City to celebrate community and spend time together. That’s our mission – cerveza que reune!”

At each location, Roundhead’s Beer Garden Series will operate from Friday to Sunday during the hours of 1:00 – 8:00 p.m. for up to three consecutive weeks before traveling to the next City of Boston park.

The Roundhead’s Beer Garden schedule is as follows and can also be found here.

Copley Square Park, Back Bay

June 21 – July 13

Adams Park, Roslindale

July 14 – July 27

Lopresti Park, East Boston

July 28 – August 10

Jamaica Pond Pine Bank, Jamaica Plain

August 11 – September 7

Brighton Common, Allston-Brighton

September 8 – September 28

Roundhead Brewing Company, the first Latino-owned brewery in Massachusetts, is a five-barrel brewery and community taproom located in the Boston neighborhood of Hyde Park. Great beer is the starting point for Roundhead’s mission: cerveza que reúne // beer that brings people together. Roundhead offers small-batch brews with a Latino influence, as well as creative food combinations from the brewery’s own pizza kitchen. Roundhead was awarded 2023 Best Brewery by Boston Magazine. The company is locally owned by Boston residents Luis Espinoza and Craig Panzer, who met each other on the sidelines of their kids’ Jamaica Plain Youth Soccer games. Roundhead Brewing Company operates from the historic Powerhouse at Westinghouse Plaza. Great beer and inclusive community now fuel the continued success of this neighborhood brewery. More information about Roundhead can be found at Roundheadbrewing.com and on social media (@Roundheadbrew, @alianzaboston).