News in Brief

Clougherty Pool is open

The BCYF Clougherty Pool, an outdoor pool in Charlestown, is open for the summer season. This outdoor pool, as well as several indoor pools across the City operated by Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), are free resources available to residents looking to cool off. Locations and hours of operation of the pools can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF-Aquatics.

BCYF Clougherty Pool, located at 345 Bunker Hill Street, will be open six days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. It is free to swim at this and all BCYF pools but there are some protocols in place heading into the summer season which can be found at Boston.gov/BCYF-Clougherty.

Mayor Wu, the Public Facilities Department, BCYF, and Boston Public Schools have prioritized investing in the city’s pool infrastructure and streamlining processes to prevent the deferred maintenance that has caused pool closures in recent years. The BCYF Draper and Curtis Hall Pools reopened in April. The completion of the new Clougherty Bathhouse wraps up a two year, $35.5 million renovation to the pool and bathhouse. The BCYF Condon Pool in South Boston will reopen Tuesday. Despite national challenges, BCYF has hired lifeguards to fully staff City pools for the summer season.

Summer Concert

Friends of the Training Field will be hosting our first 2025 Summer Concert on Wednesday July 16 from 5:30-7:30pm. The Thomas O’Brien Band, will be playing a mix of reggae and blues. Special Thank You to our sponsors Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata and Eve Dougherty and Luke Auen from Compass Real Estate. The YMCA and the Boston Police Ice Cream Truck will be there providing treats for the kids. This event is free and all are welcome.

Boston Harbor Water Transportation Trust Fund Grant Awards FY25

The Friends of the Charlestown Navy Yard was selected for $81,500 of funding to support improvements to the Harborview dock under the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Department of Environmental Protection, Waterways Ch. 91 Program’s Boston Harbor Water Transportation Trust Fund Grant program.

The Boston Harbor Water Transportation Expendable Trust is funded by contributions from licensees under M.G.L. Chapter 91 (The Public Waterfront Act), and administered by the MassDEP Chapter 91 Waterways program. Chapter 91 protects and promotes the public’s use of Commonwealth tidelands and other waterways. The purpose of this grant is to enhance and promote water transportation on Boston Harbor to, in part, balance private uses of tidelands along the harbor with the rights of the public to access and use those areas.

The grant program funded proposals from governmental, quasi-governmental or non-profit entities for projects that support or expand water transportation to, from, or within certain sites in Boston Harbor, and cultural and education activities using water transportation anywhere in Boston Harbor.

Final awards are contingent upon negotiation of an acceptable scope of services, budget, and project schedule between MassDEP and the Grantee. Our staff will work with you to negotiate the scope of work, to facilitate contract processing and prompt reimbursement of eligible expenses incurred between January 1, 2024 and December 30, 2026. If you have questions, please contact the program by email, [email protected].