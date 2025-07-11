MBTA Announces Launch of Pop-up Summer Music Series

Special to the Patriot-Bridge

The MBTA announced the launch of its Summer Music Series this season. An effort to brighten the commutes of thousands of MBTA riders, current or graduated Berklee College of Music musicians will perform live at surprise station pop-ups throughout the subway system on weekday evening rush hour periods through the end of this month.

“Every day, we work to make our public transit system not just safe, reliable, and accessible — but a place where people feel welcomed and cared for,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The Summer Music Series brings moments of joy and light into riders’ daily lives, showcasing the incredible talent of local musicians while turning an ordinary trip into something uplifting. Music has a way of reaching people, offering comfort, hope, and connection — and through this series, we’re not only enriching personal wellbeing, but strengthening our communities and protecting our environment.”

“While we remain focused on rebuilding our infrastructure to deliver safe, more reliable, and improved service, the comfort and experience or our riders is a top priority. Stations are the gateway to our system and to local communities, and we recognize the station environment is essential towards delivering a more enjoyable customer experience to our riders,” explained MBTA General Manager Phil Eng. “As we continue to seek ways to express our appreciation to our riders, we are happy to provide musical entertainment and create a summer vibe for the public to enjoy.”

“The leadership of the MBTA is committed to making the T experience safe, reliable, and enjoyable. As some of our most visible public spaces, it is a powerful statement to have our T stations host and celebrate the arts,” said Peter J. Koutoujian of the MBTA Board of Directors. “I’m proud that our public transit system prioritizes public art just as we do public safety. We look forward to riders enjoying the work of these talented musicians throughout the month.”

The Summer Music Series is part of a larger initiative by the MBTA to identify opportunities to say “Thank you” to its riders for taking the T. Recent efforts include:

Providing holiday

music at stations

During the hottest days of summer, handing out more than 3,000 frozen slushies to riders

During the coldest months of winter, providing more than 5,000 hand warmers

And as the T closed out the historic Track Improvement Program, eliminating more than 200 slow zones, the MBTA celebrated with its riders by handing out its popular Track Improvement stickers

As we rebuild public trust and welcome existing and returning riders to the transit system, the Summer Music Series will showcase the local musical talents of Cellist Celia Sieckert, Guitarist Joe Sabourin, Bassist Louis Stringer, Guitarist Santiago Lopez, Guitarist Toby Stone, and Singer Maeve Chiarella as well as The Hopeless Romantics. Musicians will perform outside stations each day including Government Center, Reservoir, Forest Hills, JFK/UMass, and Orient Heights, among others.