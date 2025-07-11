Coletta Zapata Hosting Inaugural Sagra del Sugo

Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is hosting the inaugural Sagra del Sugo: Pasta Showdown on Saturday, July 19 at 12 p.m. at the Paul Revere Mall. Attendees will be able to taste their way through the competition and cast their vote for People’s Choice, while a panel of four beloved North End Nonnas and Father Michael select the Best Traditional Sugo. Sagra del Sugo will include family friendly fun, kids activities, Italian music, raffles, and face painting. All ticket proceeds will go directly to the North End Youth Organization.

“Is it sauce or gravy? Let’s settle this once and for all — with a little friendly competition, plenty of pasta, and a whole lot of neighborhood pride,” said Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata. “Bring your appetite and get ready to immerse yourself in the deliciousness that is North End food. Looking forward to spending the day with neighbors!”

Sagra del Sugo: Pasta Showdown is free to attend. Pasta tasting tickets cost $15 and are available at bit.ly/SagradelSugo.